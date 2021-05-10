Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass urges supporters to trust his vision to make Pittodrie a ‘special place’ next season

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has called for supporters to trust his vision to make Pittodrie a “special place” next season.

The Red Army have been locked out of the stadium this season due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Only 300 fans have been inside Pittodrie since the pandemic hit last March.

Those lucky 300 were allowed socially-distanced access in a test game against Kilmarnock in September.

With the successful vaccine roll-out and falling Covid-19 infections, hopes are high supporters will be back at Pittodrie for the start of next season, albeit initially in reduced numbers.

Glass wants to get Pittodrie rocking again and reckons the Red Army’s backing can help inspire his team to success.

However, the Dons boss accepts it is a “two way street” and he has to build a team which will entertain and attract supporters.

He aims to deliver.

Glass said: “With the backing of the fans, I think it (Pittodrie) can be a really special place again nest season.

“If the team is playing well, the supporters will come, which is what we want to happen.

“You are going to see signings before the summer and see signings during the summer.

“It is a strange one as it probably means come watch us and trust us that we are doing the right things before you really see it.

“They are going to see that everyone at the club is working in the right direction.”

Glass has already started his rebuild for next season by securing three players on pre-contract agreements.

Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher, Celtic captain Scott Brown and keeper Gary Woods – who is currently on loan at Pittodrie – will all join in the summer on two-year deals.

All three are set to go out of contract with their clubs this summer and have committed to Glass.

Aberdeen fought off competition from Championship side Cardiff City to land Gallagher, 30, who is expected to be named in Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 finals next month.

Glass is also understood to be keen on landing former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson.

The 27-year-old, who operates as a left-sided centre-back, made 68 appearances for the Dons between 2009 and 2015.

Robertson will be available as a free agent as his contract with Rotherham, relegated from the Championship on the final day of the season at the weekend, expires this summer.

Rotherham tabled a new contract offer for the defender earlier this year, but Robertson had indicated he wanted to wait until the Championship campaign was over before making a decision.

Aberdeen boss Glass is also understood to be interested in St Mirren’s in-form attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, who has netted 15 goals this season.

McGrath is contracted for another year and St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin warned any clubs considering making an approach for McGrath that it would take an “outrageous” offer to tempt the club to sell.

Glass’ squad rebuild is already taking shape and he believes the backing of the Red Army can help push the new-look Reds on next season.

Glass said: “It is important for us that backing (from supporters) is there next season.

“If it is there, there will be a team here people will want to back.

“It goes hand in hand.

“If we can fill the place and get big numbers, it will help the team and it will push them on.”

Glass and assistant Allan Russell are conducting an ongoing assessment of the squad with a view to next season, while also bidding to finish third in the Premiership.

Russell recently confirmed the door is not closed on any player, be it the eight set to go out of contract in the summer or the three strikers with loan deals running out at the end of the season.

The Dons trail third0placed Hibs by three points with just two games remaining – against Hibs at home on Wednesday and away to Premiership champions Rangers on Saturday.

Glass is gunning for maximum points on Wednesday to set up a grandstand finish to the season at Ibrox.

He said: “There is a good core group of players here and I do believe that we have a lot to build on.

“That is very important to us.”