Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass to hold talks with keeper Joe Lewis about costly mistakes at St Mirren

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirmed he will hold talks with Joe Lewis this week regarding his mistakes against St Mirren.

Errors from the 33-year-old were at the heart of two St Mirren goals as the Dons lost 3-2 to extend a winless streak to eight games.

St Mirren went 1-0 up when a poor kick out from Lewis was intercepted and quickly recycled into the box for Connor Ronan to net.

Aberdeen fought back to lead 2-1, but were reduced to 10 men when on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Teddy Jenks was dismissed in the 51st minute following a second yellow card.

Lewis was left exposed by his defence for St Mirren’s second goal as they drew level.

However, keeper Lewis was culpable for the winner when racing out to meet a ball chipped into the box by Marcus Fraser.

Lewis went up for the delivery with striker Curtis Main and completely missed it, with the ball going into the empty net.

Aberdeen face Celtic at home on Sunday and Glass confirmed he will discuss the mistakes with Lewis ahead of that clash.

Glass said: “He (Lewis) knows himself it was a bit of a mistake.

“That is maybe an understatement

“I will speak to him about it during the week, we will point it out, and we will look at what happens this week.”