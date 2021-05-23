Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass ready to look at South American talent with the help of Atlanta United

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is ready to utilise Atlanta United’s extensive South American scouting network.

Glass is undergoing a summer rebuild of the squad and is scouring the globe for exciting talent.

He aims to tap into Atlanta United’s extensive knowledge and database of the vibrant South American market.

A former Atlanta United interim boss, Glass has already secured four new signings.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Declan Gallagher, Scott Brown and Gary Woods are all set to join this summer on two-year deals.

Glass has also offered a deal to Rotherham defender Clark Robertson although the Reds face competition for the 27-year-old from Portsmouth.

St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath and Hibs’ Australian international midfielder Jackson Irvine are also on Glass’ radar.

Aberdeen have also made an approach to bring Atlanta United right-back Jack Gurr in on loan.

However former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass could also be set to benefit from the 5-Stripe’s extensive scouting ground-work in South America.

Glass said: “We will look everywhere.

“There is that relationship with Atlanta so any time we can lean on their expertise in that area of the world (South America) if it helps us then yes, we will.

“If it helps us then we will use it, as we do with the people on the street we have here.

“There are a lot of people looking in a lot of places at the moment.”

Atlanta have eight South American players in their first-team roster – five from Argentina as well as one each from Paraguay, Brazil and Venezuela.

The 5-Stripes also have Ronald Hernandez, the Venezuelan international right-back, on loan from Aberdeen for the duration of the MLS season.

An £800,000 acquisition from Norwegian top flight side Stabaek on transfer deadline day in January 2020 on a four-and-a-half year contract Hernandez is one of the most expensive signings in Aberdeen’s history.

Hernandez made just three starts and three further appearances off the bench for Aberdeen before his loan switch.

Atlanta United have an established track record of unearthing talent from South America, although the Dons would be looking at an entirely different market in that continent from the MLS side who can pay significant fees.

In January 2018 Atlanta United signed midfielder Enzequile Barco as a designated player with the fee reported to be $15 million, a then MLS record.

In January 2019 Atlanta sold Paraguay international Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United for £20 million, a club record fee for the Magpies.

Although Atlanta have paid significant fees for South American players the MLS side have crucially also unearthed young gems from the continent such as 20-year-old midfielder Franco Ibbara who joined the club from Argentinos Juniors in February.

Teenage striker Erik Nicolas Lopez Samaniego, 19, a Paraguay U23 international, was secured from Olimpia.

Whilst searching for their own signings Atlanta United could also source potential targets that are within the Dons remit and budget.

On confirmation of the strategic partnership with Aberdeen in November 2019 Atlanta United president Darren Eales said the MLS club were willing to open up that South American talent pool to the Reds.

In 2019 Eales said: “We are strong in South America in terms of players we have signed and had success with.

“There is the chance for Aberdeen to leverage those contacts and scouting knowledge we have there.

“While we are looking for Atlanta United there is no harm in having an idea of what Aberdeen are looking for.

“It is impossible to be able to scout the whole globe given the size of the clubs Atlanta United and Aberdeen.

“Together we can cover more territory.”