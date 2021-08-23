Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass predicts key role for Funso Ojo this season

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass expects resurgent midfielder Funso Ojo to be a major cog in his starting line-up this season.

Glass’ faith in the 29-year-old signifies a massive shift in fortunes for the Belgian, who spent the second half of last season on loan at League One Wigan Athletic.

Ojo has previously admitted he feared his Aberdeen career was over upon returning to Pittodrie in the summer following his loan spell.

His No.8 shirt had been given to new signing, and new team captain, Scott Brown, and English lower league clubs Salford City and Wrexham came in with bids.

Glass admits Ojo was on the ‘outside of the group’, but hailed the Belgian’s attitude since returning to the Granite City, which has sparked a rapid revival of his Aberdeen fortunes.

Ojo netted the equaliser at Tynecastle at the weekend to secure a 1-1 draw to continue Aberdeen’s unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

Former Belgium U21 international Ojo also produced a sensational solo run to set up a goal in the 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat of Breidablik at Pittodrie.

That win set up a play-off clash with Qarabag with Aberdeen hosting the Azerbaijan side at Pittodrie on Thursday looking to overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit.

Glass insists Ojo’s form elevates him right into contention to start Aberdeen’s biggest European tie in more than a decade.

He said: “Funso has been unbelievable.

“He was on the outside of the group and we didn’t get the chance to see him last season because he was away on loan.

“However, ever since we saw him in training he has trained unbelievably well.

“He has forced his way into the team and into the starting line-up.

“Funso is staying there on merit and I don’t see that changing to be honest with the way he is playing at the minute.”

Ojo thriving in a more advanced role

Aberdeen beat off interest from Hibs in summer 2019 to sign Ojo on a three-year deal from Scunthorpe United.

Ojo impressed Glass so much during pre-season training at Cormack Park he was handed a start in the opening game of the season, a 5-1 Europa Conference League second qualifying round defeat of BK Hacken at Pittodrie.

Under previous manager Derek McInnes, the midfielder was utilised in a more defensive role.

However, Glass has played him a more advanced position and has allowed Ojo the scope to express himself with greater freedom.

That the strike at Tynecastle was Ojo’s first goal for the Dons is primarily due to the deep lying, defensive role Ojo previously played at Aberdeen prior to Glass’ arrival.

His first Dons goal came via a superb move where teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay whipped in a dangerous cross from the right across the face of goal.

Substitute left-back Dean Campbell powered at pace into the penalty area to whip a vicious left-footed cross back towards the near post.

Ojo clinically converted from six yards out for his first goal since netting for Scunthorpe in a 2-1 away defeat of Walsall on January 12, 2019.

Glass said: “I was delighted Funso got his goal and his goal is his reward for his hard work this season.

“The goal comes from both sides really as Calvin crosses from the right hand side then Dean’s positioning to be in the box in the first place is brilliant.

“The numbers we had in the box showed how much we were pushing to get a goal there as well.”

⚽ A first Dons goal for Funso Ojo. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/cGarWFw0qS — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 23, 2021

Dean Campbell impressed at left-back

The role of Scotland U21 international midfielder Campbell was also fundamental to the goal that secured a point to maintain Aberdeen’s unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

The 20-year-old was introduced as a substitute at half-time for Jonny Hayes, who was struggling with an ankle knock.

It was the first game time for Campbell this season and it came in an unfamiliar left-back role.

Glass praised the highly-rated midfielder for taking his chance to impress when presented, while playing in an unfamiliar role.

🔄 Change for The Dons as we get back underway for the second half. COYR! 46' | 🟤 HEA 0-0 ABE ⚪️ | #StandFree pic.twitter.com/kWAVXr2kYj — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 22, 2021

He said: “Dean was great.

“He has obviously not played for us this season yet and had to bide his time.

“Being able to handle a game of that magnitude the way Dean did shows how hard he has worked when he is not in the team, which is important for the group.

“We ended up with three young players in the back four with Dean, Ross (McCrorie) and Calvin (Ramsay).

“And they were all excellent. We had a lot of young players on the pitch at the end.”

Dons dug deep after Azerbaijan Euro trip

A physical, high tempo clash with Hearts came just days after the Reds had lost 1-0 to Qarabag in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg in Azerbaijan.

The match was played on a shocking pitch amidst heat in excess of 30 degrees.

Aberdeen did not arrive back in the Granite City until 7am on Friday morning., but Glass was not looking for excuses for the clash in Edinburgh – he was looking for a battling performance, and his side delivered.

Glass said: “Tynecastle is a difficult place to play.

“Celtic have been beaten there already this season.

“We were away on Thursday, but there was no excuses and we probably deserved more in the second half.

“Hearts threatened a little bit, but it was more on the break and we controlled it.

“We also silenced the crowd and I am pleased with the performance.”