Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass knows what has to change in the summer after 4-0 loss at Rangers – and vows to deliver

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he knows exactly what needs to change in his squad during the summer – and has vowed to deliver.

And the new manager insists from the start of next season, not after a 4-0 loss to Premiership champions, will be the time to judge him.

Glass’ ongoing assessment of his squad concluded with a frustrating defeat to Rangers who finished the season unbeaten in the Premiership.

An inability to convert clear scoring chances and a defensive slackness were fundamental to the Dons’ inability to ruin Rangers’ title party on the final day of the Premiership season.

Glass’ squad rebuild will step up now and the Reds boss insists he has a ‘hunger’ and ‘drive’ to ensure the Dons return for next season stronger and ready to compete.

He said: “I do know what we need to change and we will be looking to do what’s required where we can.

“We’ll continue building.

“There’s going to be comings and goings and we’re working on some things to make sure we’re very productive next season.

“There is a hunger and a drive and I know what is coming.

“It will be the most competitive league in years but we want to be part of it and up there challenging.”

Glass has already began his squad rebuild by securing Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher earlier this month, Celtic captain Scott Brown and on-loan Oldham keeper Gary Woods.

All three will join in the summer on two-year deals.

He is also closing in on signing centre-back Clark Robertson who is a free agent as his deal with Rotherham has expired.

Robertson, 27, previously played for Aberdeen from 2009-15 and has held signing talks with the Dons.

Glass insists the time to assess his squad, and his management, will be when his own team is in place.

He said: “I’m not making excuses.

“We have been able to work with the group but not as much as we would like.

“Some managers talk about an amount of transfer windows and all that stuff.

“I think if we get a good pre-season with the group – and I see no reason why we won’t, because we’ve got control of that now – then you will see how the players will react to that.

“I think that is when the judgement really starts, which I am aware of.

“We will make the changes that are required.”

Aberdeen suffered a second successive 4-0 defeat at Ibrox having lost by the same score-line under former manager Derek McInnes in November last year.

Glass accepted the first half performance of his side was unacceptable, but saw positives in the second half.

Aberdeen could have drawn level after coming out of the traps after the break but spurned clear chances through Lewis Ferguson and on loan Fraser Hornby.

He said: “It was disappointing, frustrating.

“In the first half we weren’t good enough.

“We didn’t get close to them, let them play and didn’t look brave enough on the ball or ask them any questions.

“We asked for a response, for more willing and aggression and the response was there.

“We were brave on the ball but the goals we gave away were still disappointing.

“We made several opportunities but you have got to take them at 2-0.

“We looked potentially in it in the second half but going to Ibrox and being in it in the second half is not good enough.

“We have to go to places like that and show that aggression from the start.

“If you go to places like Ibrox and don’t start properly you are going to get beat.

“I don’t want to be positive off the back of a 4-0 defeat but I have seen encouraging signs.

“However if we create chances like the ones we did we have to take them”