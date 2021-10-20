Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he has final say on signings

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists the final say on any new arrival at the club rests with him, following Dave Cormack’s radio interview.

The chairman issued a staunch defence of his manager following a run of 10 games without a win and insisted Glass retains the support of the board to lead the club’s recovery when he appeared on national radio on Monday.

Cormack discussed recruitment during his appearance and stated signings are the product of a group effort behind the scenes at Pittodrie.

The chairman highlighted Glass’ willingness to work in a redeveloped scouting process as being one of the key pillars in his appointment in March.

While happy to work in a new model, the Dons boss insists the final say on any new arrivals rests with him.

He said: “One hundred per cent, yes. That’s straightforward. I’ve got the final decision on any player that comes into the club.

“I can only talk from experience of what I’ve got right now. But I think the chairman also referred to the majority of managers wanting total control over recruitment and a different number of departments at the club.

“It’s not me who has set up the way the club is now. The club has set it up.

“Any manager, coach, whatever you want you want to call it, who was coming in would work under that structure.

“It’s almost made out that it’s because of myself and because of the chairman, but the club made a decision to move in a certain direction when they decided to make a change from the previous management team.”

Dons faced a challenging summer in the transfer market

In his press conference ahead on Saturday’s all-important clash with Hibs in the Granite City, Glass provided insight into the recruitment work he and his backroom staff have undertook during the summer to reshape the Dons squad.

He said: “Until probably a month ago, we didn’t have a head of recruitment. The previous manager left, the head of recruitment left in the summer.

“The recruitment was done by myself and the rest of the staff over the summer.

“Our analyst took sick right before the first European game. He was off work sick for two months and then handed in his notice.

“Every piece of analysis work has been done by myself and the staff. We are pretty short-handed at the minute. But we decided not to put any of that out there, because I don’t look for excuses.

“That’s how much handle we’ve got on the club at the moment. I think people saw change of certain positions almost as if the trigger was getting pulled left, right and centre. But some people chose to leave the club.”

Glass vows to turn Dons around

The Aberdeen manager has been in the spotlight following the club’s dire run of results with a section of supporters calling for his dismissal following Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Dundee at Dens Park.

The reaction of the fans did not go unnoticed in the Aberdeen dugout.

Glass said: “It wasn’t nice but I’m well aware that when you don’t get results. I played at the club long enough and saw managers suffer through it.

“I’m the front man in this and, when results are going the way they’re going, I fully understand.

“But it’s not everyone. It’s not the majority at the moment and, to me, they are not the people who are going to be proved right.

“There’s a group of people who put me in charge of this club and believe in me and the staff I have put together amidst a lot of outside people who want to twist it a certain way.

“The fuel that we’ve got is trying to prove people right – not prove people wrong.

“The positive influences in my life are the people I’m trying to prove right. That’s how I work.”