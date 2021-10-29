Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts – but won’t gamble with the striker’s fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts – but won’t gamble with the striker’s fitness

By Sean Wallace
29/10/2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez makes it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is hopeful in form striker Christian Ramirez will be fit to start against Hearts at Pittodrie.

The United States international limped off in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox and his fitness is set to be assessed.

Ramirez, 30, netted the opener against Rangers to take his goal tally for the season to nine.

The summer signing has now netted in four of the last five Premiership games.

Glass is desperate to have his main goal-scorer available to start against the Jambos but will not take any gambles with his fitness.

Boss Glass rested attacker Marley Watkins by naming him on the bench against Rangers.

Glass said: “Christian will be assessed like the rest of them and we’re hopeful that he’ll be okay.

“But like we had to do with Marley the other night, we’ll be protective of our assets and keep them on the pitch as long as we can.

“If that means not starting a game or bringing them on, then that’s what we’ll do.

“We are hopeful we will go with our strongest group.”

Aberdeen will be without defenders Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie, Declan Gallagher, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin for the clash with Hearts.

 

 

 