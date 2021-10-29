Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts – but won’t gamble with the striker’s fitness

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is hopeful in form striker Christian Ramirez will be fit to start against Hearts at Pittodrie.

The United States international limped off in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox and his fitness is set to be assessed.

Ramirez, 30, netted the opener against Rangers to take his goal tally for the season to nine.

The summer signing has now netted in four of the last five Premiership games.

Glass is desperate to have his main goal-scorer available to start against the Jambos but will not take any gambles with his fitness.

Boss Glass rested attacker Marley Watkins by naming him on the bench against Rangers.

Glass said: “Christian will be assessed like the rest of them and we’re hopeful that he’ll be okay.

“But like we had to do with Marley the other night, we’ll be protective of our assets and keep them on the pitch as long as we can.

“If that means not starting a game or bringing them on, then that’s what we’ll do.

“We are hopeful we will go with our strongest group.”

Aberdeen will be without defenders Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie, Declan Gallagher, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin for the clash with Hearts.