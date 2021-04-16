Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has ‘two or three thoughts’ on captain for next season

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass admits he has still to make a decision on who will be club captain next season.

Keeper Joe Lewis has been the Dons captain for the last two seasons following the exit of former skipper Graeme Shinnie to Derby County in summer 2019.

Glass insists he has a “really good captain at the minute” with Lewis, who is today set to lead out the Reds against Livingston in the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie.

However, Celtic skipper Scott Brown will join Aberdeen in the summer on a two-year contract in a player-coach role.

Brown, 34, rejected the offer from Celtic of a one-year contract extension to sign on at Aberdeen under Glass.

Former Scotland skipper Brown captained Celtic to an historic quadruple treble and lifted 21 trophies, including 10 Premiership titles, during his time at Parkhead.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie is also the current captain of the Scotland U21 squad.

On the captaincy, Glass said: “I have two or three thoughts in my head on that at the minute.

“Scott has been the captain of Celtic for 15 years.

“We have good players in the group and there are a lot of decisions to be made on that.

“However, we have a very good club captain in Joe Lewis at the moment.”