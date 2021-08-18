Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has no concerns with Qarabag’s pitch

By Sean Wallace
18/08/2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen glass acknowledges the fans at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he has no concerns about the poor state of Qarabag’s pitch.

The Dons will face the Azerbaijan side in Baku tomorrow in the Europa Conference League play-off first round.

Qarabag were so concerned about the shocking condition of the playing surface at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium they considered approaching Uefa to request a change of venue for the tie against Aberdeen.

Two possible stadiums were mooted, both in Baku, but the time-frame before the Aberdeen match was too tight for a switch as a Uefa delegate would have to fly out to Azerbaijan to assess any alternative venue.

Qarabag set up the clash with Aberdeen by defeating Cypriot outfit AEL Limassol 1-0 in Ajerbaijan to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

AEL manager Dusan Kerkez slated the playing surface after the tie and Qarabag  boss Gurban Gurbanov also admitted the pitch was poor and ideally the venue would be changed.

Asked if he had any concerns about the pitch, Glass said: “No. It is going to be the same for both teams.

“Hopefully it means they wont be cutting through us passing it on the grass.

“It is not like we are used to playing at Hampden every week.

“When it gets to winter the boys are used to playing on pitches that aren’t the best.”

Ryan Hedges was on the mark twice for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen will be without attacker Ryan Hedges for the clash in Baku tomorrow.

The Welsh international suffered an injury in the 2-1 loss to Raith Rovers in the League Cup on Sunday and did not fly out to Azerbaijan.

Hedges netted both goals in the 2-1 defeat of Icelandic side Breidablik in the previous round of the Europa Conference League.

Winger Jonny Hayes also suffered an injury against Raith and left the pitch on a stretcher with his right foot in a boot.

However Hayes recovered in time to fly out to Azerbaijan with the squad.

 