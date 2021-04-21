Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has full confidence in No.2 keeper Gary Woods if he has to start against Celtic tonight

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has complete faith in “very able” loan keeper Gary Woods, who could be set to start against Celtic tonight.

Keeper and club captain Joe Lewis remains highly doubtful for tonight’s Premiership clash with the Hoops with a rib injury suffered in the Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out defeat of Livingston.

Lewis suffered the injury early in the first half of the fourth round tie and, despite battling on for a further 15 minutes, had to withdraw due to the pain.

Woods, on loan from Oldham Athletic until the end of the season, was introduced off the bench and his first act was to pick the ball out of the net, having conceded within a minute of his introduction.

Woods went on to produce a number of key saves and Glass has no doubts he will grab his chance if pitched in for his first Dons start tonight.

© SNS Group

He said: “Gary performed great at the weekend so we have a very able No. 2 who could get his opportunity now.

“Joe is still in a bit of pain.

“He took a real whack to his ribs.

“They are not broken, which is great, but when you take a whack to the ribs you know it is a sore one.

“We need to see how he is, but he is probably doubtful.”

Any fears Lewis’ season could be over were allayed when X-rays confirmed the keeper had not suffered broken ribs.

However, Glass confirmed the keeper is still in considerable pain.

The Dons boss will not rush him back prematurely.

© SNS Group

He said: “As with any player, you want them back as quickly as you can.

“Some of it is within pain thresholds, when you hurt your ribs at the best of times, but with a goalkeeper you are a little bit more exposed, you are landing on it and really stretching when you dive.

“We need to be careful with him that it doesn’t get worse if he tries to do something too early.

“Joe is sensible and Adam Stokes (head of medical and sports science) is sensible, so we will get him back as quickly as we can.”