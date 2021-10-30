Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hails Red Army’s role in defeat of Hearts

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has hailed the Red Army for their role in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie.

The Dons fell behind to a penalty at the end of the first half against the only side yet to lose in the Premiership.

Glass insisted the reaction of the home supporters in cheering the team off the pitch after that set back was vital to the second half resurgence.

He insists it kept the players positive as they sat in the dressing at the break and fired them up for the second 45 minutes.

The Dons battled back to make it seven points from the last possible nine with superb second half goals from Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson.

Glass said: “We were coming off the pitch at half-time and the fans were right behind the players and clapping them.

“Things like that go a long way.

“The players were sitting in the dressing room at half time knowing that if there is a response in the second half he fans are going to back them.

“The team came out in the second half on the front foot.

“We made a change in shape and the team were aggressive.

“There was something for everyone to get behind.”

Aberdeen showed ‘guts and character’

Aberdeen have now beaten Hearts and Hibs (1-0) as well as drawn 2-2 with league leaders Rangers in a memorable week.

It is a remarkable turnaround after a 10 game winless run had piled the pressure on the Dons.

Glass switched from a back three at half-time against Hearts to a 4-4-2 formation with captain Scott Brown moving from centre-back into midfield.

The Dons boss hailed his squad for showing their ‘guts and character’ after suffering the set back of conceding on the stroke of half time.

He said: “In the second half there was real guts and character to respond to what happened in the first half.

“The work rate was there in the first half but the quality on the ball wasn’t.

“Maybe that was the way we set up.

“We had something to resolve at half time and made the decision to do it.

“We changed it at half time and he players showed they believe that shaped change was right and executed it brilliantly.”