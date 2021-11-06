Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass frustrated at defensive mistakes in 2-0 loss to Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass frustrated at defensive mistakes in 2-0 loss to Motherwell

By Sean Wallace
06/11/2021, 7:44 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass at full time after the 2-0 loss to Motherwell.

Boss Stephen Glass accepts Aberdeen were punished for poor defending as their mini-revival was derailed by Motherwell.

Aberdeen lost 2-0 to the Steelmen at Pittodrie despite dominating possession and firing in 18 attempts at goal.

In contrast ‘Well mustered just two shots at goal – and netted with them both as Kevin van Veen bagged a second half brace.

It stopped Aberdeen’s resurgence in form having taken seven points from the recent triple header against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs.

Glass insists the defense switched off and showed poor awareness for both goals as Aberdeen crashed to a defeat that sent them back into the bottom six of the Premiership.

Motherwell’s Kevin van veen makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen.

He said: ” I think there is more than one individual error within it.

“It is switch offs, it’s not reacting right.

“It’s poor defending and poor awareness and it’s poor willingness not to get beat.

“Pure and simple.

“If we do the professional thing in the second half, I think we come out winning but we didn’t so we didn’t deserve to win.”

Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen flicks home to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.n

‘No excuses, we didn’t defend well enough’

Aberdeen dominated the first half but had nothing to show for it.

They went a goal behind in the 50th minute when the defence switched off to allow van Veen a free shot at goal.

Van Veen doubled his tally seven minutes later to secure a win that leapfrogged the Steelmen above the Dons in the table.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Glass admits he was surprised at the poor level of performance after the break, particularly after last weekend when the Reds completed a second half comeback to beat Hearts 2-1.

He said: “It was a surprise after everything we were in the second half against Hearts last week when we came out and really dictated that half.

“It was the flip side this week and that’s the frustration.

“For 10 minutes we were second best and we paid the price.

“You have to do more to make it your day which we didn’t.

“No excuses, we didn’t defend well enough and found ourselves on the back of losing two goals and it’s then difficult to get back in.”