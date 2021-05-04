Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass expects chance of loan deals from Atlanta United to become clearer after their Concacaf Champions League quarter-final

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass expects any chance of loan deals from Atlanta United to become clearer after their Champions League quarter-final.

Former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass recently confirmed he will look to his former club for potential loan signings for next season.

The MLS side are strategic partners with Aberdeen.

Atlanta United are hoping to overturn a 3-0 deficit when facing Philadelphia Union away in the second leg of their quarter-final.

Glass hopes his former club can pull off a miraculous recovery to book a spot in the semi-final.

However if they are knocked out it is likely to offer clarity on Atlanta’s season and their squad requirements – including potential loan deals.

Glass said: “Atlanta have just kicked off their season, they’re heavily into the Concacaf – which is basically the Champions League.

“They lost 3-0 so if they don’t do unbelievably well and beat Philadelphia by three or four, they’ll know what their season is mapped out to look like.

“So that might start changing the conversations on what their group requirements are.

“That is me thinking from the Aberdeen side of the fence now and I don’t know what their thinking is on that at the moment.”

Atlanta United progressed to the quarter-finals with a 2-0 aggregate defeat of Costa Rica league champions Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

The Concacaf Champions League is contested between teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Aberdeen have already loaned Venezuelan international right-back Ronald Hernandez to Atlanta United until the end of the MLS season.

Glass is monitoring his development and had talks with Hernandez in the United States before he left Atlanta to take over the managerial role at Pittodrie last month.

Rising left-back Jack MacKenzie was scheduled to go on loan to Atlanta United 2 last March but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic stopped that move.

Aberdeen also secured attacker Jon Gallagher on loan from Atlanta United 2 on a season long loan in the 2019-20, making 31 appearances, 18 starts and scoring once.

Last year Glass was promoted up to interim boss of Atlanta United’s first team following the exit of Frank de Boer.

Glass was in charge of the first team for six months until former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze was appointed manager.

Glass said: “There are limits on as how many players you can loan from one club and that is not just limited to Atlanta.

“It is for any club we choose to do business with.

“It won’t be a case of us dipping into Atlanta and taking what we want, it will be like any other club but we just happen to be in a strategic partnership.

“There are limits on loans and work permits for people who only have US passports.

“So the only difference is there is a strategic partnership there.”

Ahead of strengthening his squad in the summer Glass will focus on the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Glass praised the Reds for recovering from the set-back of crashing out of the Scottish Cup 3-0 to Dundee United by defeating Livingston.

The 2-1 win at Livingston secured qualification to the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round next season.

Aberdeen trail third placed Hibs by three points with two Premiership matches remaining this season.

The Reds host Hibs at Pittodrie on Wednesday May 12 before a season closing match at Rangers on Saturday May 15.

Glass said: “I never had a doubt with the character of the group that the performance level and energy we were going to get.

“I am delighted with the energy and effort we are getting from the players.

“We were all disappointed after the Dundee United game but we are looking forward to a huge game against Hibs and next season after that.

“In the mean time we prepare for Hibs next week and see where we go from there.”