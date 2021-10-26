Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirms defensive injury crisis for Rangers clash and beyond

By Sean Wallace
26/10/2021, 5:03 pm Updated: 26/10/2021, 5:12 pm
Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen against Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

Boss Stephen Glass has confirmed Aberdeen have been hit with a defensive injury crisis with Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Declan Gallagher all ruled out until at least the international break.

Glass today confirmed the three defenders will all miss the next three games – at a minimum.

They are out of tomorrow’s clash at league leaders Rangers and the following matches against Hearts and Motherwell.

Glass fears the trio could be sidelined even longer and is sweating on the full prognosis.

He said: “Calvin, Declan and Jack are all unavailable for the (Rangers) game.

“The injured players are looking at being out for a few weeks.

“We have not had the full prognosis yet. It will be beyond the international break at a minimum until they are back.”

Scotland under-21 international Ramsay, 18, suffered a quad muscle problem 30 minutes into the 1-0 defeat of Hibs and was forced off.

Ramsay has been so impressive this season he is on the radar of English Premier League sides Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton.

Scotland international Gallagher was substituted in the 43rd minute against Hibs with a hamstring injury and had to use crutches.

Aberdeen’s Declan Gallaher in crutches after suffering an injury against Hibs.

Left-back MacKenzie was ruled out of the Hibs clash, having suffered an ankle injury in training in the build-up.

Scotland international centre-back Andy Considine is out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery on an injury suffered in August.