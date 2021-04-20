Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confident presence of Scott Brown and Allan Russell will help land top signing targets

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is confident Scott Brown and Allan Russell will help lure signing targets in the summer.

Glass faces a summer of squad rebuilding and reckons the presence of Celtic skipper Brown and England squad striker coach Russell will attract players.

Brown will join the Dons on a two-year deal in the summer in a player-coach role.

Former Scotland skipper Brown rejected a new one-year contract at Parkhead to commit to Aberdeen.

Brown is set to go up against his future Pittodrie team-mates tomorrow when the Reds face Celtic at Pittodrie.

Glass’s assistant manager Russell is part of England manager Gareth Southgate’s coaching team and will continue that role at the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

Glass said: “In the last 15 years, if you wanted to play beside Scott Brown you had to be a Celtic or a Scotland player — and that’s a huge level.

“If you want to play beside Scott Brown next year then you’ve got an opportunity at Aberdeen, so I do believe he will attract players

“I also think Allan will attract players.

“The players we have and the players we bring in will also get better under Allan.”

© SNS Group

Such was Celtic’s desperation to retain long-serving skipper Brown, they launched a last-gasp bid to re-sign the midfielder.

That late bid came while Brown was in the Granite City to complete a pre-contract agreement.

Brown is set to lead Celtic out at Pittodrie tomorrow evening in a Premiership clash.

If he’s smashing our players over the head then I think the players would expect it as well because that’s what Scott Brown is and that’s why he’s coming to this club.” Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

He captained Celtic in the 2-0 loss to Rangers on Sunday as the Parkhead side’s four-year reign as cup-holders ended.

As club captain, Brown led Celtic to an historic quadruple treble.

Although the veteran midfielder will become an Aberdeen player in the summer, Glass does not expect any change in the Brown’s attitude tomorrow.

And that is why Glass worked so hard to land the Celtic skipper.

© Shutterstock Feed

He said: “I don’t know if John (Kennedy, Celtic interim manager) will play him and put Scott in that position.

“That’s John’s decision.

“Scott is such a professional that if John Kennedy does put him in the team (against Aberdeen) he would want to win.

“That’s the kind of guy we are attracting to this club.

“And if he’s smashing our players over the head then I think the players would expect it as well because that’s what Scott Brown is and that’s why he’s coming to this club.”

Having led the Dons to a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win over Livingston in the Scottish Cup fourth round in his first game in charge, all focus for Glass will now turn to Celtic tomorrow and the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibs by four points.

Only four Premiership games, and the Scottish Cup campaign, remain before the end of the season and a summer rebuild where Glass’ major priority will be signing centre-forwards.

Glass inherited a squad with no senior strikers signed for next season.

The strikers currently available for selection are all on loan deals that expire at the end of the campaign – Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone).

© SNS Group

The Pittodrie contract for Bruce Anderson, currently on loan at Hamilton, also expires at the end of the season.

It is understood Aberdeen are set to open talks with Anderson regarding an extension.

Glass is confident the presence of Russell, who works with Harry Kane (Spurs), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) will draw striker targets to the club.

He said: “One of the biggest attractions of Allan and Scott, both of them combined, is how much they are on board with what is going to happen and how committed they are.

“Allan wanted to be a part of this, but he has such an important job (with England) he was never going to give up that to come.

“Allan told me he was 100% in or 0% in.

“He wasn’t going to come and try and help me and get another assistant – he was all or nothing.

© SNS Group

“Allan will still have to do a little bit of his England prep work while he is with us.

“He will do less than he thinks, I think, because he will probably hit it harder when he is away.

“Allan has also said to me that while he is away with England he is also thinking about Aberdeen.

“His dedication to this job and the fact he is all or nothing ultimately says everything to me about what he wants to do here.

“He wants to be a part of it.”