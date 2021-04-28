Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confident he will build a team ready to deliver success next season – as Dons eye St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is confident he will build a team during the summer ready to deliver success next season.

Glass has three Premiership games remaining this season before the bid to strengthen can begin during the summer transfer window.

The Dons boss is understood to be interested in St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath and considering a bid to land the 24-year-old in the summer.

One of the Premiership’s in form midfielders McGrath has netted 15 times for St Mirren this season and this week helped fire them into the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Dons would face competition for the former Republic of Ireland U21 international this summer as other clubs are interested in landing the midfielder.

McGrath has a year left on his contract with St Mirren and it is understood any successful move would take a six figure sum to land him.

Glass has already strengthened his midfield for next season by securing Celtic skipper Scott Brown, 35, who will join in the summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

The Dons boss suffered his first defeat in the Dons’ dugout when crashing out of the Scottish Cup 3-0 to Dundee United.

However Glass has vowed to deliver a team next season that will be ready to cope with the demands of his style of play and the bid to go for glory.

© SNS Group

He said: “The way we want to work takes a lot out of the players and I think we’ll have them prepared for when that eventuality comes next season.

“We have three games left and we have to try to get as many of the nine points as possible.

“For us the plan is to assess the group, see what we need for next year and for the players to show they can be and want to be her next year.”

Whilst Aberdeen crashed out of the Scottish Cup at the weekend McGrath played a key role in St Mirren progressing to the semi-finals where they will face St Johnstone.

McGrath netted a penalty in the final minute of extra-time against Kilmarnock in Monday’s quarter-final to secure a 3-3 draw and force a penalty shoot-out.

The midfielder then held his nerve to step up for St Mirren’s first penalty in the shoot-out – and convert.

He has been St Mirren’s cup hero this season having netted a late winner to dump Aberdeen out of the Betfred Cup 2-1 last November.

McGrath also netted a double to knock Rangers out of the Betfred Cup in a 3-2 win.

Aberdeen’s bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 is over and Glass believes his squad were fatigued during the quarter-final defeat.

He reckons that was due to a hectic week where the Reds also played Celtic (1-1) and edged out Livingston on penalties in the Scottish Cup.

© SNS Group

However Glass is confident with a combination of work on the training ground and new signings the Reds will be ready to handle similar demands next season.

He said: “We want to be able to play in a certain way and handle whatever teams throw at us.

“We have come into a group that looks like they are willing to learn and willing to work.

“The players have given us everything in the last couple of weeks since we came in.

“But the way that we want to play is very demanding and takes a way of training.

“It takes a way of preparing.

“We only had five or six proper sessions on the grass with them (before Dundee United) although there has been a lot of work on the video.

“You saw the mental fatigue from the last two games.

“That is not an excuse because I am not going to stand here after losing a game like that 3-0 –with excuses.

“However there is a way of building your group to be prepared for those sorts of things – three 90 minutes plus in a week.

“We will be ready for it next time when it comes round next year.”