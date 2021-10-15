Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits to keeper selection headache for Dundee clash after Joe Lewis’ performance in training

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits Joe Lewis’ performance in training has given him a keeper selection headache for the Dundee clash.

Club captain Lewis, 34, was dropped to the bench for the recent 2-1 loss to Celtic following a number of costly errors.

It was the first time Lewis had not started a competitive game he was fit and available for since signing for the Dons in summer 2016.

Glass turned to Gary Woods, 31, for the Celtic match and urged dropped Lewis to focus on regaining his form during training.

The Dons boss confirmed Lewis’ positive reaction has already given him a decision on who will be in goal against Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday.

Glass said: “Joe has looked more like himself in training, which gives me a decision.

“I think he looked like a guy that felt it might be coming.

“And then he’s reacted the right way.

“Every time I’ve left a player out of the team, they have.

“I didn’t expect it to be any different with the goalkeeper and have been proved right on that.

‘It gives me a decision, which I have had every week.

“It’s made more difficult when you have made a change.”

GOAL! St Mirren 3-2 Aberdeen (Main, 61) 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄! 💥 🗣 "It's another amazing turnaround! Extraordinary!" 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Hlk8w6nQGQ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 26, 2021

Joe Lewis or Gary Woods – Whoever gets the nod needs a shut-out

The Celtic game was Woods’ first start since a 1-0 Premiership loss to Hibs on May 12 when Lewis was sidelined by a rib injury.

Whoever gets the nod between Lewis and Woods to be in goal at Dens Park will be tasked with ending the damaging clean sheet drought.

Aberdeen have failed to register a shut-out in 12 consecutive games since a 2-0 defeat of Dundee United in the opening game of the Premiership season on August 1.

Currently mired in the club’s worst run of form since 2010, Glass’ side are nine games without a win in all competitions and have lost their last four Premiership fixtures.

Aberdeen will be backed by a 2,500-strong Red Army at Dens Park against the side propping up the league table.

Glass said: “We know we need to start grabbing three points on a weekly basis as quickly as we can.

“Dundee are trying to do the exact same thing. They are sitting bottom of the league and will be desperate for the chance to pull us closer to them.

“We have got a group of players who are capable of handling the situation on Saturday night.”

Tension in a must-win game for both sides

With both sides on winless Premiership runs the Dens Park clash is a must-win for Aberdeen and Dundee. It makes for high drama and tension.

Glass said: “I think every game in Scotland has a tension at the start of it. I don’t think it will be any different on Saturday night.

“You’ll see two groups of players determined to win; you’ll see two groups of players determined to show their supporters they really care.

“Honestly, I think you see that every weekend.”

Aberdeen will welcome back Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins for the trip to Dens Park.

Hedges missed the 2-1 loss to Celtic due to illness and Watkins has been sidelined from the last three fixtures due to a hamstring problem.

The kick-off time of 6pm is an experiment and Glass reckons the size of the large travelling Red Army indicates there is an appetite for the unconventional time-slot on a Saturday.

He said: “It’s certainly different for Scotland.

“Especially recently, you’re able to go home and switch on a game from England on a Saturday night. It’s nothing that’s outlandish.

“I think it’s been done for a reason and it’s something that we’ll see works or not.

“The prep’s a little bit different because of the time and when do the players eat, so it presents a different challenge. But it’s one we’re excited about.

“You can see with the number of tickets that we’ve sold that there’s an appetite for it.

“The proximity of the game probably helps – it’s only an hour down the road.

“Playing under the lights is always good anyway and I think it’ll be a good occasion.”

Both need wins, something must give

Aberdeen face a Dundee side yet to win in eight Premiership games this season.

Dens Park skipper Charlie Adam is back in training after missing the last five matches, while on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is also training again after an ankle injury.

Dundee boss James McPake will make late fitness calls on both ahead of the clash with Aberdeen.

Glass said: “Reading his comments, James is out there quite openly feeling they should have more points than they’ve got.

“What he has got is a group of senior players, especially, who are very capable.

“When you have a group like that, it feels like it will always come at some point, because their quality is too good for it not to come together at some point.

“James has a good group of senior players who will be determined to prove a lot of people wrong and prove their manager right for bringing them to club.

“It’s important for us we look after ourselves with the group we have.”