Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits he has a midfield selection headache for tonight’s all-or-nothing third spot Premiership clash with Hibs.

Glass insists has a difficult choice between Dean Campbell and Dylan McGeouch to partner Lewis Ferguson in the heart of midfield tonight – and against Rangers in the final game of the season at Ibrox on Saturday.

Scotland cap McGeouch came in for his first start under Glass in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston and produced a strong performance.

However, Scotland Under-21 international Campbell had started all previous three games under Glass – against Livingston, Celtic and Dundee United.

Glass said: “Dylan was excellent last week at Livingston.

“He has waited his turn a long time as Dean was doing well in the middle of the pitch.

“We have good competition in the team.

“It is important that the players when they earn opportunities to play through training cement that place in games.

“Dylan was fantastic last week.

“I have a choice this week for Wednesday (Hibs) and Saturday (Rangers), because Dean wasn’t poor by any means in any of his games, but Dylan deserved an opportunity.

“It gives me a problem with the two games coming up.”