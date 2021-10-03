Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass accepts people will be sick of hearing the same message – but confident his side are ‘not a million miles away’

By Sean Wallace
03/10/2021, 3:52 pm Updated: 03/10/2021, 3:56 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the Premiership match against Celtic at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass accepts people will be sick of hearing his ‘same message’ – as he is sick of delivering it after a winless run extended to nine games.

In losing 2-1 to Celtic at Pittodrie the Dons have taken just two points from a possible 18 in the Premiership.

Glass insists the side he rebuilt in the summer are ‘not a million miles away’  but accepts supporters will be tired of hearing that.

He knows the Reds must deliver wins quickly and prove painful lessons have been learnt.

And that must start in the next game away to Dundee after the international break.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay is dejected at full-time in the 2-1 loss to Celtic.

Aberdeen have dropped to ninth in the table, have failed to register a clean sheet in 12 games and are mired in the worst run of form since 2010.

In a high pressure game for both struggling sides the Dons looked the more likely to win until a late Celtic goal from Jota delivered a hammer blow.

 

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic at Pittodrie.

Glass said: “People are sick of hearing the same message and I am sick of dishing out the same message.

“It’s important that we learn quick as we know we have Dundee coming up in a couple of weeks.

“We know what that game means and we need to start getting points on the board pretty quick.

“I think you can see a group of players that believe in what they are doing.

“A group of players that are not a million miles away from where they need to be.

“If they can negate the issues defensively as individuals.”

Defensive mistakes exploited again

Aberdeen went behind to Kyogo Furuhashi goal in the 11th minute before Lewis Ferguson levelled with a header in the 56th minute.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.

Glass’ side pushed forward for the winner but were hit by a late winner from Jota as Celtic secured a first domestic away win for seven months.

Glass said: “For the first goal there was a quick restart that we banged on about all week as Celtic want to get the ball back in.

“Defending crosses needs to be better as well.

“It has become a bit of a theme and it needs to be better quick.

“We are obviously disappointed at losing the late winner.

“Especially when the response was as good as it was in the second half.

“In the first half we weren’t great without really getting the pressure right.

“We maybe weren’t brave enough on the ball and out of possession as well.

“The response makes it difficult to come out without at least a point.”

Aberdeen Captain Scott Brown during the clash against his former club Celtic.

Joe Lewis dropped for first time at Dons

Glass made the call in dropping experienced keeper Joe Lewis following a number of recent mistakes from the 33-year-old.

Lewis was at fault for the winning goal in the 3-2 loss at St Mirren last weekend.

It is the first time Lewis has been dropped in his five years at Pittodrie.

Gary Woods came in for his first start since May last season, when Lewis was injured.

On the change of goal-keeper, Glass said: “I didn’t want to make too much of it.

“Joe and Woodsy are competing for places the same as a number of players across the pitch.”

Jota scores to make it 2-1 Celtic against Aberdeen.

Ryan Hedges ruled out by illness

Aberdeen were without attacker Ryan Hedges who was ruled out by illness.

Hedges, 26, had only returned last week in the 3-2 loss at St Mirren after missing six games with a hamstring injury.

Glass said: “We lost Ryan Hedges as he took ill during the week.

“It is disappointing for him firstly and obviously for the team.”

 