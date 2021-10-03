Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass accepts people will be sick of hearing the same message – but confident his side are ‘not a million miles away’

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass accepts people will be sick of hearing his ‘same message’ – as he is sick of delivering it after a winless run extended to nine games.

In losing 2-1 to Celtic at Pittodrie the Dons have taken just two points from a possible 18 in the Premiership.

Glass insists the side he rebuilt in the summer are ‘not a million miles away’ but accepts supporters will be tired of hearing that.

He knows the Reds must deliver wins quickly and prove painful lessons have been learnt.

And that must start in the next game away to Dundee after the international break.

Aberdeen have dropped to ninth in the table, have failed to register a clean sheet in 12 games and are mired in the worst run of form since 2010.

In a high pressure game for both struggling sides the Dons looked the more likely to win until a late Celtic goal from Jota delivered a hammer blow.

Glass said: “People are sick of hearing the same message and I am sick of dishing out the same message.

“It’s important that we learn quick as we know we have Dundee coming up in a couple of weeks.

“We know what that game means and we need to start getting points on the board pretty quick.

“I think you can see a group of players that believe in what they are doing.

“A group of players that are not a million miles away from where they need to be.

“If they can negate the issues defensively as individuals.”

GOAL! Aberdeen 1-1 Celtic (Ferguson, 56) Lewis Ferguson equalises for Aberdeen

Defensive mistakes exploited again

Aberdeen went behind to Kyogo Furuhashi goal in the 11th minute before Lewis Ferguson levelled with a header in the 56th minute.

Glass’ side pushed forward for the winner but were hit by a late winner from Jota as Celtic secured a first domestic away win for seven months.

Glass said: “For the first goal there was a quick restart that we banged on about all week as Celtic want to get the ball back in.

“Defending crosses needs to be better as well.

“It has become a bit of a theme and it needs to be better quick.

“We are obviously disappointed at losing the late winner.

GOAL! Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic (Furuhashi, 11) Kyogo Furuhashi scores his eighth goal in ten matches to put Celtic in the lead!

“Especially when the response was as good as it was in the second half.

“In the first half we weren’t great without really getting the pressure right.

“We maybe weren’t brave enough on the ball and out of possession as well.

“The response makes it difficult to come out without at least a point.”

Joe Lewis dropped for first time at Dons

Glass made the call in dropping experienced keeper Joe Lewis following a number of recent mistakes from the 33-year-old.

Lewis was at fault for the winning goal in the 3-2 loss at St Mirren last weekend.

It is the first time Lewis has been dropped in his five years at Pittodrie.

Gary Woods came in for his first start since May last season, when Lewis was injured.

On the change of goal-keeper, Glass said: “I didn’t want to make too much of it.

“Joe and Woodsy are competing for places the same as a number of players across the pitch.”

Ryan Hedges ruled out by illness

Aberdeen were without attacker Ryan Hedges who was ruled out by illness.

Hedges, 26, had only returned last week in the 3-2 loss at St Mirren after missing six games with a hamstring injury.

Glass said: “We lost Ryan Hedges as he took ill during the week.

“It is disappointing for him firstly and obviously for the team.”