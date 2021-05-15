Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has told his players they cannot afford a repeat of the sloppy first half performance which cost the dear in their 4-0 defeat by Rangers.

The Dons were punished for slack defending, a lack of cutting edge and a poor first half performances as they were swept aside by the champions at Ibrox.

Glass told RedTV: “It was disappointing and frustrating. In the first half we weren’t good enough. We didn’t get close to them, let them play and didn’t look brave enough on the ball or ask them any questions.

“The frustration comes from the fact for all their decent play it was two deflections which went in.

“We asked for a response, more willing and aggression and the response was there. We were brave on the ball but the goals we gave away were still disappointing. We made several opportunities but you have got to take them at 2-0.

“We passed the ball clean to them for the third. I don’t know if they were ruthless but we need to be better. If we create chances like the ones we did we have to take them. I counted four where I thought they should be goals but it is frustrating that we were 2-0 down before we started creating them.

Glass is unhappy at his side’s slow start in Glasgow and knows it was pivotal in the team’s loss.

He said: “The realisation from the group is that you can’t wait until 2-0 down in the second half to play. We looked potentially in it in the second half but coming here and being in it in the second half is not good enough. We have to come here and show that aggression from the start.

“If you come to places like this and don’t start properly you are going to get beat.”

The defeat brings a disappointing season to a close and Glass’ attention now turns to rebuilding the squad for next season.

He knows the return of Hearts to the Premiership will only add to the competitiveness of the division but is focused on making the Dons stronger over the summer.

He said: “There’s going to be comings and goings and we’re working on some things to make sure we’re very productive next season. We’ve been in four weeks but the group know what is expected of them and the guys we keep will know how we work.

“There is a hunger and a drive and I know what is coming. It will be the most competitive league in years but we want to be part of it and up there challenging.”