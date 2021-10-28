Aberdeen boss reveals why attacker Marley Watkins did not not start against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen boss reveals why attacker Marley Watkins did not not start against Rangers

By Sean Wallace
28/10/2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Marley Watkins during the 1-0 defeat of Hibs.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has revealed why attacker Marley Watkins was dropped to the bench against Rangers at Ibrox.

Watkins impressed in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs in his first start in six weeks having recovered from a hamstring injury.

However the 31-year-old was not in the starting line-up for the 2-2 draw with the league leaders in Glasgow.

Glass confirmed Watkins was named on the bench to protect the attacker after his recent injury.

The Pittodrie gaffer insists his ‘strongest team has Marley Watkins in it’ and wants to ensure he is fit and available for the rest of the season.

To do that he felt it was necessary not to start the Welsh international at Ibrox.

Glass said ideally he would play Watkins for 90 minutes in every game.

Watkins is in contention to return to the starting XI on Saturday against Hearts at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez makes it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox.

On why Watkins did not start at Ibrox, Glass said: “We had to protect Marley.

“If we could put Marley in the team for 90 minutes every week I would be doing it.

“He said after the game last week (1-0 defeat of Hibs) he is not quite match fit.

“We had him against Motherwell but he ended up nicking his leg a little bit and couldn’t play for a few weeks.

“I wanted to make sure that is not the case.

“I said to Marley that I want to see him playing right until the end of May.

“Not until Wednesday night and then he can’t play again at the weekend.”

Watkins has managed just two starts for Aberdeen, with another three appearances off the bench, since signing a two-year deal in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Prior to the 1-0 defeat of Hibs last weekend Watkins had not started since a 2-0 loss to Motherwell on September 11.

Glass said: “Your strongest team has Marley Watkins in it so we are looking forward to seeing that longer term.”

 