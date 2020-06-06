Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes refuses to rule out selling stars this summer – but not on the cheap

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes refuses to rule out having to sell star players this summer.

The Dons face losses of £5 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the shutdown of football.

However, McInnes warned no Aberdeen player will be available at a cut-down price despite the crisis forcing clubs across Britain to slash budgets.

Despite financial uncertainty at many clubs, McInnes anticipates there will still be interest in his top players.

Scotland cap Scott McKenna, leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and Scotland under-21 cap Lewis Ferguson were all targeted in the January window.

McInnes expects that to continue as football begins to return from shutdown.

He stressed the Dons will make “good decisions” through a difficult period.

That involves dealing at the right price for Aberdeen if clubs come calling for any of the Reds’ prize assets.

McInnes said: “I think you have to look at the fact these players are valuable to us.

“They will still be on the radar I am sure of many clubs.

“We have to make sure we make good decisions through a difficult period.

“A good decision would mean making sure we deal at the right price when clubs come calling.”

Battling back to full fitness from a hamstring tear for the June 11 return to training, Scotland international centre–back Scott McKenna was linked with Premier League Burnley and Championship outfit QPR during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen had shown in previous windows they would not be bullied into accepting a knock-down bid for players, rejecting offers for McKenna.

McKenna handed in a transfer request last summer after bids from Championship sides Nottingham Forest and QPR were rejected.

In the summer 2018, the Dons knocked back a bid of £6.5m from Aston Villa and also a £3.5m approach from Celtic.

Each figure would have blitzed Aberdeen’s record transfer fee of £1.75m received for from Coventry City for club legend Eoin Jess in 1996.

In January 2018, Aberdeen also knocked back three separate bids from Hull City for McKenna.

Leading scorer Cosgrove, who netted 23 goals in the recently curtailed season, was on the radar of Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Leeds United and Derby County in the January window.

Ferguson was recently named on the short-list for the Scottish Sports Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year.

Championship side Brentford have been scouting Ferguson since last season and he is high on their wanted list.

Rangers were also linked with Ferguson, although the Dons would be reluctant to sell to a Premiership rival, even after the financial hit of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crucially, Aberdeen moved quickly to secure all three players on long-term deals.

Ferguson netted a sensational opener in the Scottish Cup quarter-final win over St Mirren:

McKenna is tied to Pittodrie until summer 2023.

Cosgrove, a £20,000 capture from Carlisle, signed a new deal until summer 2022.

Ferguson, a £175,000 signing in development compensation from Hamilton, signed an extended deal to summer 2024.

Chairman Dave Cormack is adamant the Dons’ prize assets will not be sold on the cheap.

Cormack said: “There’s no way that we will sell any player for less than what we think is market value.

“Now, market value today versus a year ago may be different, but there’s absolutely no way that we are going to sanction any player going on the cheap.

“We just won’t do that and that’s just a policy we will have as a board.

“We’re fully expecting all of our players to play a part next season, obviously if there’s a reasonable offer comes in for a player then we will of course consider that and consider what the player wants to do as well.”