Aberdeen boss McInnes confirms loanee will return to squad for St Mirren clash while giving Bryson injury update

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has confirmed Zak Vyner will be in the squad for Saturday’s meeting with St Mirren.

Addressing the media, the manager revealed the Bristol City loanee is fit again after a shoulder injury, while Craig Bryson’s ankle problem – after a rash challenge from St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson in last weekend’s 1-1 draw – isn’t as bad as was first suspected.

McInnes said:

Derek – Bryson’s scan results show it’s not as bad as we feared and hopefully he’ll be back training while Vyner is added to the squad. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 28, 2019

McInnes also gave his view on incoming chairman Dave Cormack, who was this week confirmed as Stewart Milne’s successor, saying: