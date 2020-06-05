Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says football budget may be cut due to hit of pandemic

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes accepts a fall-out from the Covid-19 crisis could be a cut to his budget.

However, McInnes will have to sweat it out until the full extent of the financial hit from the pandemic becomes clear.

He accepts that will be down to how many different factors eventually play out.

Chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed the club are working on a Covid-19 “survival plan”.

In March, Cormack warned of a £5 million financial black hole if the Dons weren’t playing in front of fans by September.

Although the SPFL are targeting August 1 for the start of the Premiership campaign, matches will be played behind closed doors.

Due to the coronavirus, McInnes is unable to make new signings at the moment, which could scupper hopes of landing winger Jonny Hayes, who is set to leave Celtic and will be a free agent.

Asked if he anticipated his budget for next season being cut, McInnes said: “You would have to assume there will be measures maybe having to be looked at that would include that.

“Maybe working with a smaller squad.

“But I until I hear that there is no point me second guessing how that looks at the minute.

“I know we are unable to bring players in at the minute which is obvious.

“However I do think that all that might become a bit clearer.

“It is down to the next few weeks over how it plays out.

“Whether we know we are going to have behind closed doors, whether we are going to be allowed to have a percentage of fans into stadiums.

“Whether there is going to be pay per view and a trickle of income coming from that source.

“Whether there is government support or whether there is some sort of lending for clubs to prop them up in this situation.

“I think it is all probably going to be dependent on a lot of these things.”

Chairman Cormack recently said he hopes there will be partial return of supporters to Pittodrie in November and December.

He hopes Pittodrie can be capable of being open to full capacity in January.

However, the US-based chairman also admits there are no guarantees – which is why the club are working on the plan based on no football in front of fans this year.

The club are set to deliver that plan later this month.

McInnes insists it is imperative the club explore all scenarios – particularly the bleakest in order that they are fully prepared.

He said: “We cannot sit and do nothing – that is clear.

“I understand the club has got to look at every scenario, in particular the worst case scenario.

“I am speaking to Dave (Cormack, Chairman) Stewart (Milne, former chairman and current director), Steven Gunn (Director of Football Operations) and Kevin MacIver (Finance Director) on a regular basis.

“So I am aware of how everyone is working at the moment.”

While many Premiership clubs are shedding players that have gone out of contract due to the financial strain of the coronavirus shutdown, the majority of the squad are signed for next season or beyond.

On-loan NAC Breda full-back Greg Leigh’s loan spell is set to end, but McInnes is keen to retain the defender if possible.

Keeper Tomas Cerny, backup to first choice and club captain Joe Lewis, is also out of contract this summer, but the Dons aim to have him on-board for the new season.

McInnes said: “Strategically myself, Dave and the board sat down last year and tried to make sure we didn’t have the same issues we had in the previous two or three seasons.

“Where there had been a huge amount of players out of contract and we wanted stability.

“We feel that stability is really important.”