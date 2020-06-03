Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists ‘hub’ venues cannot be ruled out in bid to restart Scottish football

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists Scottish Premiership clubs cannot rule out using neutral “hub” venues.

The SPFL have set a target of August 1 for the Scottish top flight to return to action from the Covid-19 shutdown.

Scottish football has been shutdown at all levels since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and that ban is extended until June 10.

Following a meeting between the SFA and SPFL’s Joint Response Group (JRG) and the Scottish Government, the green light has been given for football’s phased return.

Premiership clubs including Aberdeen will return to socially-distanced training on June 11.

In a bid to get football back as quickly and safely as possible, the JRG have looked at the possibility of using regional hubs.

Ideally, McInnes wants the Dons to play at Pittodrie, but is open to neutral hub venues if that is what is needed to get the Premiership back up and running again.

McInnes said: “We have to look at everything.

“Whether that is neutral grounds. If grounds are sanitised and there is maybe half a dozen grounds throughout the country where these games can be played.

“If those were closed doors then it wouldn’t really matter too much.”

Hub venues could potentially host multiple matches over a weekend.

The targeted return date for the Premiership of August 1 is to tie in with the start date of the new £12 million five-year broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.

It was announced earlier today the SPFL have agreed with Sky that, given the unprecedented circumstances of having to start the season behind-closed-doors, top-flight clubs will be allowed to sell “virtual season tickets” to fans who want to live-stream their home games

National Clinical Director for Scotland Professor Jason Leitch was involved in the talks with the SFA and SPFL on Friday, alongside Scottish Health and Wellbeing Minister Joe Fitzpatrick.

Following that meeting, Scottish football chiefs set out the August 1 targeted return.

However, Professor Leitch has warned not to set that date in stone.

Phase one of the Scottish Government’s route out of lockdown allows for socially-distanced sport training to resume.

Leitch confirmed there is no date when phase two will start. Phase two allows for the “resumption of professional sport in line with public health advice”.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warned of a £5m hit to the club through loss of revenue if football was not to restart by September.

Despite uncertainty on when supporters will be allowed back into stadiums, the Red Army have bought 6,000 season tickets for the 2020-21 season.

McInnes said: “Obviously we want to be playing in front of our home fans.

“However, if that is not going to be possible then we have to look at all options.

“We cannot rule anything out at the minute.

“The most viable option may well be that (hubs).”

“We just have to try to get football going as best we can.”

McInnes and the Dons will return to training on June 11 and work towards that August 1 date.

He said: “We have taken huge steps forward as have protocols, procedures and dates in place.

“From where we were a few weeks ago we would all have taken that.

“There will be hurdles to overcome but at least we are talking about training sessions again.”