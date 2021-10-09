Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News Aberdeen boss hopes ‘top midfielder’ Lewis Ferguson adds to Scotland cap tally in World Cup qualifiers By Sean Wallace 09/10/2021, 6:00 am Scotland's Lewis Ferguson and David Turnbull after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Picture: PA Photo. Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopes ‘top midfielder’ Lewis Ferguson can add to his Scotland cap count in the World Cup qualifiers. Glass has praised the 22-year-old for a ‘brilliant’ shift against Celtic despite the Reds winless slump extending to nine games. Ferguson netted an equaliser and had four shots at goal against the Hoops but Aberdeen still crashed to a 2-1 defeat. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe