Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes for UEFA help for away teams in Europa League qualifiers

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes UEFA will provide financial help if the Reds are drawn away from home in Europe next season.

The Dons face one-legged ties in the Europa League next season after UEFA scrapped the traditional home and away format for the qualifiers following the Covid-19 outbreak.

European football’s governing body pushed through that change in order to prevent a fixture backlog.

That decision was made following a video conference meeting of UEFA’s executive committee earlier this week.

McInnes wants UEFA to give financial aid clubs drawn away from home in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League and Champions League.

Aberdeen enter the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage on August 27.

The draw for the first qualifying round, with a date yet to be confirmed, will determine which club will play the single leg in their own stadium.

Should Aberdeen be drawn away from home, the club would face flight and hotel costs.

McInnes said: “It (one legged ties) is something that was muted a few weeks ago and it kind of makes sense, the fact that we are behind with the scheduling and have to work our way through these early rounds quickly.

“Obviously we will do what we are told with that.

“As it is a one-off game, we will treat it like a cup game anyway like we would do domestically.

“We will look forward to it when it comes round.

“Obviously there is still a lot to be clarified on that.

“If we are drawn as the away team whether we can get some support from UEFA to meet the financial cost of that.

“We will see how it comes out.

“It is good that we have that date as well as it is something to work towards – t hat European competition on August 27.”

Even if drawn at home, the chance to generate cash will be limited as Euro qualifiers will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen will compete in Europe for a seventh successive season under McInnes.

They have yet to reach the lucrative group stages, which would bring a multi-million cash bonus with prize money.

With Aberdeen facing a £9 million financial black hole due to the coronavirus crisis, travel costs for an away tie with no income would be another costly hit.

Club chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed Aberdeen have entered into talks with players, management and staff about the need to make wage cuts.

Talks are ongoing at the club.

The financial situation facing the Dons was described as “stark” by Cormack because supporters are not expected to return fully until January at the earliest.

The SPFL have set an August 1 date for the start of the Premiership season, although that will be dependent on the coronavirus situation within Scotland. Even if the league begins when scheduled, all games will be behind closed doors.

McInnes believes it is important to have dates to work towards both domestically and in the Europa League.

Asked if the August 1 target was realistic, he said: “Yes, I think so.

“We work in tandem with how society is dealing with the virus and we are getting a bit of encouragement of late.

“Obviously we need that to continue but all the noises and everything we are hearing is that we will be ready for August 1.

“I think it is important that we have a date to work towards.

“You see the English Premeir League kicking off on Wednesday night and it just whets the appetite again to get involved.”

The English top flight returned this week as Sheffield United drew 0-0 with Aston Villa and Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0. It gave a tantalising glimpse to Scottish football fans of what could be ahead in August.

McInnes said: “Hopefully we can get into larger numbers and start to get 11 v 11 and game-related practices and get contact again with the players. All that helps with the competitiveness and to be ready for August 1.”