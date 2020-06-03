Aberdeen boss hails Evening Express Player of the Year winner Andy Considine

Boss Derek McInnes today hailed the contribution of Evening Express Aberdeen FC Player of the Year winner Andy Considine.

Long-serving defender Considine topped a poll of our readers to scoop the award for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 33-year-old made 39 appearances across all competitions, scoring six times.

McInnes is delighted Considine’s contribution in the recently ended campaign has been recognised by Evening Express readers.

He said: “Big Andy has had a terrific season.

“It is good to see that has been recognised.

“The award is well deserved.

“The older he gets the more I seem to ask of Andy and the more he gives me.

“Andy is a perfect example of someone who lives his life in the right manner.”

In his 17th season in the Aberdeen first team, Considine has been an ever-present in a defence ravaged with injuries.

Due to long term injuries to Ash Taylor and Scott McKenna earlier in the season, Considine moved into centre-back and was rock solid.

When left-back Greg Leigh suffered a fractured tibia in mid-December, Considine occupied that full-back role.

McInnes said: “I have asked Andy to play centre-back a lot this season

“I have asked him to play left back and also to play left-wing back against Celtic’s James Forrest at Pittodrie.

“On every occasion, wherever I ask him to play in whatever game, Andy always gives me a strong level of performance.”

Such is Considine’s commitment to the club, last season the defender said: “Whether it’s left-back, right-back, centre-half, give me that shirt and I’ll give everything for you.”

In a landmark season for Considine, the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate became only the sixth player in the club’s 117 year history to hit the 500 mark in appearances.

The defender racked up a 500th competitive appearances for Aberdeen in a 1-1 away draw with St Johnstone last November.

Only Willie Miller (797 games), Alex McLeish (692), Bobby Clark (594), Stewart McKimmie (561) and Jim Leighton (535) have made more appearances.

Since that landmark, Considine has amassed a further 18 appearances and will surely overtake Gothenburg Great Leighton, who is 17 ahead, next season.

Considine also had a knack of scoring late, important goals in cup competitions last season.

Aberdeen were facing a disastrous exit to Championship Dundee in the League Cup last August when trailing 1-0 deep into injury time.

However, Considine bundled the ball home to force extra time, which the Reds won 2-1.

The defender’s heroics also kept the bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 alive.

Again Aberdeen were trailing 1-0 late on in the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Kilmarnock.

Considine netted in the 88th minute to force extra-time.

Then, after 120 minutes and with a penalty shoot-out beckoning, his cross was turned into the net for an own goal to give the Dons a 4-3 win.

With six goals, Considine was the Dons third highest scorer last season, behind only attackers Sam Cosgrove (23 goals) and Niall McGinn ( seven).

McInnes said: “The fact that Andy scored a few goals this season has probably highlighted his performances.

“People remember the goals, but Andy performed consistently well last season.”

Such was Considine’s level of performance he was elevated into contention for a debut Scotland call-up by national manager Steve Clarke for the Euro play-offs in March.

The semi with Israel was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. UEFA hope the play-offs can go ahead in September.

McInnes said: “It is no surprise our fans hold Andy in such a high regard for his efforts.”