Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes welcomes call for Scottish Cup to be completed in front of fans

ABERDEEN boss Derek McInnes has welcomed the SFA’s commitment to completing this season’s Scottish Cup in front of supporters.

The final was to be played at Hampden last Saturday and McInnes and his squad had hoped to be there.

Aberdeen were set to face Celtic in the semi-finals on April 12 but Scottish football went into shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uncertainty continues over whether the Scottish Premiership campaign will be

completed behind closed doors or ended.

However, the SFA have confirmed the 2020 Scottish Cup will be played to a finish.

SFA president Rod Petrie also said they would wait until next year to play ties to ensure supporters can attend.

McInnes said: “It is great news that all four clubs still in the tournament will have the opportunity to complete the Scottish Cup, whenever that is.

“I was encouraged by Rod Petrie’s comments that playing the Scottish Cup ties

in front of fans at Hampden would be the SFA’s preference as well.

“We worked hard for the opportunity and were only two games away from winning the trophy.

“Ideally that will be when restrictions are lifted and we can have what we envisioned it in terms of a sell out and full house at the cup ties. So supporters can get to see their teams play.”

Aberdeen were due to face Celtic in the semi-finals with Hibernian and Hearts meeting in the other last-four clash.

The ties were postponed when Scottish football went into shutdown on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the 2019-20 Scottish Cup will be played to completion it will no longer carry a European qualifying spot for this season.

UEFA have set domestic leagues a deadline of May 25 to forward plans on how to end their season.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon extended the lockdown on Thursday for another three weeks, beyond UEFA’s May 25 deadline.

With no imminent easing of the lockdown it Is looking increasingly unlikely that this season’s Premiership will be played to a finish with eight rounds of games remaining.

UEFA will allow national bodies to end seasons prematurely due to ‘insurmountable financial problems’ or a government ban on sporting events.

The SPFL board have the power to end the Scottish Premiership early but assurances have been secured no decision will be taken without full consultation with all 12 top flight clubs.

UEFA have confirmed if a domestic competition is prematurely terminated that would require the SPFL to select clubs for European competition next season based on ‘sporting merit’.

As the Scottish Cup will not be concluded before submissions have to be made to UEFA the remaining Europa League slot via the national knock-out tournament, would go to the team in fourth.

That team is Aberdeen which would secure European qualification for a seventh consecutive season.

The SFA’s commitment to playing out the 2019-20 Scottish Cup in front of supporters will bring in vital revenue to the four clubs and also Scotland’s governing body after the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warned of a £5million financial hole due to the pandemic if there was no football by the summer.

The SFA’s Chief Medical consultant Dr John MacLean believes a return in September or October for Scottish football is a realistic timescale.

In a bid to navigate the coronavirus financial shock Cormack and other investors ploughed a further £2m into the club.

Players, management and higher paid non playing staff took a voluntary wage deferral of between 10% to 30% from April 1 for four months.

The club issued an SOS to supporters to also help and 5,000 have snapped up season tickets despite no clarity on when the 2020-21 campaign and how many games will be closed to fans.

McInnes said : “Financially the Scottish Cup is very important for the clubs and for the association. It will be three sell outs at Hampden.

“We will need every penny back into the game when we get going again.”