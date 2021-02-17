Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: We need to show our best now – before it’s too late

Boss Derek McInnes has warned Aberdeen must deliver big performances and wins now – before time runs out.

He aims to start the fightback to save the season away at Celtic tonight.

McInnes will demand the struggling Dons go on the attack in the bid to stun the defending Premiership champions with an early goal.

With just one win in nine games, goal-shy Aberdeen have failed to score in the previous five fixtures.

We are in a position now where we need big results and big performances “At this stage of the season, it’s winning games that gets the job done. “It’s not draws, it’s not clean sheets. “It’s important we show the best of ourselves now, not keep it for further down the line. “It might be too late further down the line.” Derek McInnes

Failure to score tonight will condemn McInnes’ side to the ignominy of setting a new record of the longest run without a goal in the club’s 118-year history.

McInnes accepts he and his squad are responsible for their dire form, but insists they will fix it quickly to keep alive the bid for a third-placed Premiership finish.

In the battle to revitalise the season, McInnes will not play it safe in Glasgow, but will look to strike early and draw first blood.

He said: “We are in a position now where we need big results and big performances

“At this stage of the season, it’s winning games that gets the job done.

“It’s not draws, it’s not clean sheets.

“It’s important we show the best of ourselves now, not keep it for further down the line.

“It might be too late further down the line.

“The players have given everything – the work-rate is great and we got a clean sheet on Saturday in difficult conditions.

“But we’ve got to produce more to win games.

“A victory at Celtic would be a huge shot in the arm, but we have got to work for it and earn it.

“That is what we intend to do.”

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

Aberdeen have failed to score in 463 minutes of action since Andy Considine netted in the 2-0 defeat of Motherwell on January 23 at Pittodrie.

It is only the fourth time in the club’s history Aberdeen have gone five games without scoring.

The other occasions were last season, 1973 and 1905.

McInnes aims to end that drought early on at Parkhead and will go on the front foot.

He said: “Scoring first against the Old Firm is really important.

“We need to ask the question of them and their capacity to come back into the game.

“It’s very important if we can try strike first.

“St Johnstone went in front on Sunday (against Celtic) and Callum (Davidson, manager) must be kicking himself at how Celtic got back into the game so quickly (2-1 win).”

In a bid to fix an ongoing goal-scoring problem, McInnes signed three loan strikers on transfer deadline day – Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone).

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

Kamberi missed the defeats to Hibs and Livingston as his work visa could not be processed in time.

The paperwork was finally rubber-stamped on the eve of the clash with St Mirren paving the way for him to make a delayed debut in the 0-0 draw.

While demanding his players take the game to Celtic in the hunt for an early goal, McInnes will not go “gung-ho” at the expense of defending against a Hoops side that has netted 12 times in the last four games – all wins.

He said: “It’s a balance between attacking and defending when you’re up against players – at the top end of the pitch – who can put you to the sword.

“Celtic do possess the ability to hit you quickly and with quality.

“It’s important to get that balance right, as it always is when you go to Glasgow.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t chase the game willy-nilly just to show we’re being ultra-attacking, trying to solve our own issues.

“We need to make sure we limit their impact but also make a conscious effort to show ourselves and carry a threat.”

Aberdeen have won just twice in the last 11 games with a return of 11 points from a possible 33.

We take responsibility for the situation that we’re in. “We’ve got to deal with the situation and hopefully we can work our way through it by finishing the season strongly. “That’s all I’m thinking about.” Derek McInnes

Speculation over McInnes’ future prompted chairman Dave Cormack and the board to publicly back the manager last week.

Following that show of faith, the slump continued with a 0-0 stalemate with St Mirren.

He said: “We take responsibility for the situation that we’re in.

“We’ve got to deal with the situation and hopefully we can work our way through it by finishing the season strongly.

“That’s all I’m thinking about.

“It’s about results and we’re trying to finish the season stronger certainly than we have been in the last few weeks.

“We’ve been through tough times before and come through it.

“There’s no reason to think we can’t come through this as well.”

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

Celtic are proof of how quickly form can transform.

In January, Neil Lennon’s Hoops won just once in a run of six games.

Parkhead boss Lennon was under intense scrutiny and fans were calling for him to be axed.

This month, Celtic have a 100% record with four wins from four, having netted 12 times.

McInnes said: “Football can change pretty quickly, but there’s obviously been a huge focus on Celtic’s campaign this season for obvious reasons.

“There was a lot of spotlight on ten in a row, so it was always going to be difficult.

“They’ve been a very successful club over a period of time, but this year there was a lot of scrutiny on them.

“They’ve not been able to get that consistency that they’ve normally shown in the Premiership to be closer to Rangers.

“There’s a lot of fallout from that and being managers, when more is expected, you get criticised, but I think in general it can change quickly.

“In Neil’s case, the evidence is there. He’s been a successful Celtic manager in the past and will continue to be that I’m sure.”