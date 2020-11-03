Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes warns there must be no Scottish Cup hangover

Boss Derek McInnes has challenged Aberdeen to come out fighting to ensure there is no Hampden hangover when facing Hibs on Friday evening.

McInnes accepts the disappointment will still be raw within his squad after losing 2-0 to Celtic in the delayed 2019-20 season’s Scottish Cup semi final.

It was the fifth time since 2016 that McInnes’ Reds have lost a cup tie to quadruple treble chasing Celtic at Hampden.

McInnes is determined that fresh cup set back will not derail the league campaign.

The fired up boss has challenged the Dons to come out fighting on Friday to secure a vital win to leapfrog Hibs into third spot in the Premiership table.

Victory would also move Aberdeen level on points with defending champions Celtic who are not in action until Sunday.

McInnes said: “We’ve got to come out fighting again and be the team we want to be this season.

“We know teams can’t have a hangover when they’ve had a real disappointment.

“We cannot let that have an impact on the next run of games.

“It’s important that we concentrate on league business and knuckle down.

“We have tough games coming up starting with Hibs at home on Friday.

“It is important we get back to winning ways and make sure our league campaign stays strong.

“Friday against Hibs offers the chance to do that.”

Aberdeen went into the semi-final with confidence having held Celtic to a 3-3 draw at Pittodrie the previous Sunday.

However preparations for the semi were rocked when influential wing-back Jonny Hayes suffered a suspected groin tear in training on the eve of the game.

Aberdeen are sweating on the results of tests to discover the severity of the injury and how long the 33-year-old will be out.

It was the latest injury blow for Aberdeen as midfielder Dylan McGeouch was recently ruled out for up to eight weeks with a groin injury suffered in the league draw with Celtic.

On loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins also limped off in the semi final with a hamstring problem following a collision with Scott Brown.

On the plus side McInnes welcomed back winger Matty Kennedy and Greg Leigh from injury in the semi final.

Kennedy had been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

Left back Leigh, who recently penned a short term deal following his exit from NAC Breda, had not played since December having suffered a fractured tibia whilst on loan at Aberdeen from the Dutch side.

Last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove also made his first start of the season in the semi after more than three months out with a fractured cartilage.

McInnes said: “We have injuries to contend with but we have shown that strength in the squad.

“Hopefully we can show that gain on Friday to bounce back and try to get that important three points.”

In the immediate aftermath of the cup defeat and in a bid to keep the campaign on track McInnes reassured his players there have been many positives so far this season.

He said: “I’ve reminded the players a lot of the things they’ve been doing well this season was still in evidence in the semi but our opponent punished us.

“We have had a lot of praise of late as the team have been going the right way and there is a lot of optimism.

“We were disappointed at the goals we lost to Celtic.

“We need a better 90 minute performance, to be more clinical when we have chances and be braver with our starting positions defensively at times.

“However we cannot lose sight of the fact there are a lot of encouraging signs.

“We will take the disappointment from the semi-final as that is part of football but we will also take the positives.”