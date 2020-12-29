Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wants players to get reward for festive sacrifices

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he wants his players to get their reward for staying “dilligent” over the festive period with another win in midweek.

The Dons beat St Johnstone on Saturday, running out 2-1 winners in their Premiership encounter, despite not being at their best.

© Shutterstock Feed

Victory meant McInnes’ team moved third, two points clear of Hibs, ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Almondvale to face Livingston – their final game of 2020.

The manager, who wants to see Aberdeen stretch their unbeaten league to seven matches, said: “It’s always a tough game – we’re up against a side who have won five or six on the bounce now.

“Davie (new Lions boss David Martindale) is making the management thing look easy and a last-minute winner on Saturday is indicative of their spirit, their fitness and desire to keep going.

“It’s going to be a tough game that, but it’s always a tough game – although we’ve had a couple of good results down there, it’s never been pretty.

“We’ve got to be ready for the challenge ahead.

“We’re asking a lot of players this month. They’re really professional, look after themselves, at a time where everyone else is enjoying Christmas and New Year, but they’ve been really dilligent.

“They got their reward on Saturday, hopefully we can have a similar reward and outcome come the game against Livingston.”

Ross McCrorie, whose drive and physicality in the middle of the park was missing against St Johnstone due to suspension, should return for the Livingston meeting.

McInnes included four youngsters on his bench for the Saints game – Kieran Ngwenya, Calvin Ramsay, Ryan Duncan and Kevin Hanratty.

The Dons boss, who is currently missing the likes of Michael Devlin, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Wright due to injury, says keeping the Premiership run going, consolidating third position and turning their attentions higher, will confirm Aberdeen’s much-publicised squad depth this term.

McInnes added: “Everybody and anybody has told me this squad is the strongest we’ve had in my time here, but we’ve still got it all to prove.

“We’ve tested and stretched with injuries and suspensions at the minute, and we’re managing to dig out results.”