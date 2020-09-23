Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes trusts UEFA not to ‘endanger’ his players ahead of Europa League qualifying clash with Sporting

Boss Derek McInnes has no fears for his squad’s safety when facing a Sporting side hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Portuguese giants have been rocked with nine players and manager Ruben Amorim all testing positive for the virus.

All 10 are self-isolating and will be unavailable for tomorrow’s Europa League third qualifying round tie in Lisbon.

Such was the extent of the outbreak, Sporting relocated to a training camp in the Algarve in a bid to create a fresh bio-secure bubble to break the transmission chain.

Sporting’s game against Gil Vicente was postponed at the weekend by Portuguese health authorities due to the outbreak.

McInnes trusts Uefa and the relevant authorities in Portugal to make the right call and not put anyone at risk.

He said: “We have to trust the authorities, Uefa and the medical teams with this.

“No one is going to endanger other clubs and therefore put us at risk and the rest of the country at risk when coming back in.

“I think these sorts of decisions will be made for the right reasons.

“If the authorities think it is right and safe to play the game, then we play the game.”

All nine players and Amorim are self-isolating and are asymptomatic.

Amorim’s assistant Emmanuel Ferro is set to take charge of the makeshift team in Lisbon.

The Sporting players currently training in the Algarve all returned negative tests at the weekend and will again be tested later today.

Aberdeen will not discover until hours before kick-off tomorrow if the tie will go ahead.

The final word on whether tomorrow’s tie will go ahead will belong to the regional health delegate of Lisbon and Uefa.

The regional health delegate postponed Sporting’s scheduled league opener with Gil Vicente due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

They also pulled the plug on Sporting’s friendly with Napoli in Lisbon on the day of the game after three positive tests were returned at Sporting.

That number later increased to 12 with two backroom staff also testing positive along with the manager and nine players.

The delegate will only allow the Dons clash to go ahead if it is proved that there is no active transmission chain.

Due to the congested fixture schedule and the need to get the qualifiers completed, Uefa’s policy is not to postpone games in which a club cannot field a team due to a Covid-19 outbreak,

Instead, the tie is cancelled and the unaffected team receives a bye to the next round.

Three teams have already been eliminated in the earlier qualifiers due to Covid-19 cases – Slovan Bratislava, Prishtina and KF Drita.

McInnes is confident the tie will go ahead as planned.

He said: “We are expecting the game to be played. They have got a huge squad to choose from. We look forward to it.”

Sporting have submitted a 32-man squad to Uefa for the Europa League tie against Aberdeen.

Sporting have two goalkeepers, three defenders, two midfielders and two strikers ruled out for the Aberdeen clash.

Portuguese media have named the nine players left out of the Sporting squad.

The goalkeepers named as out are first choice Luis Maximiano and second choice Renan Ribeiro. Summer signing Antonio Adan is the only available keeper.

Although experienced with spells at Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, he has only played twice in two seasons.

The others named as not on the list supplied to Uefa are centre-backs Eduardo Quaresma and Goncalo Inacio and right-back Cristian Borja.

Also named are midfielders Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Fernandes with centre-forwards Pedro Goncalves and Nuno Santos.

Regardless of the absent nine, McInnes anticipates Sporting will still field a strong side.

He said: “A club like Sporting are not going to have bad players hanging about.

“They are going to have a level of player who are pushing for the first team and the majority of their first team players will be involved.

“It might disrupt them, but it doesn’t make it any less of a tougher opponent bearing in mind the size of their club.

“It is a tough game for us.”

McInnes accepts, due to the decimation of the Sporting squad by the Covid-19 outbreak, it is more problematic in anticipating what team they will field.

He says the Dons will be entering the unknown as far as personnel is concerned, although he remains positive Sporting will retain their recognised system.

He said: “Since March (when Amorim was appointed), they have stuck with the same system, so we can probably second guess the system they are going to play.

“But in terms of personal, we will not have a clue in terms of the team they will put out.

“We will maybe have some sort of idea, but won’t know until the team lines come in.”

