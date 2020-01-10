Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes tells Rangers’ Steven Gerrard ‘Scottish football doesn’t need to be saved’

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has dismissed Steven Gerrard’s suggestion that allowing Celtic and Rangers to compete in English football could save the Scottish game.

The Rangers boss made the comments while speaking to former Liverpool teammate Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Game podcast.

Gerrard said: “I would love the Scottish league to filter into the English leagues, all of them, to save and help the Scottish game.

“People from England don’t realise how big Celtic and Rangers are, because they only watch Old Firm games

“Can you picture now a Premier League with those two clubs in? The atmosphere at Celtic Park and Rangers is off the scale. It’s a unique experience.

“I don’t think it will ever happen, just because of the amount of power of the other (Premier League) clubs.”

But Dons boss McInnes disagreed with his Rangers counterpart.

He said: “I think the product is good.

“Rangers and Celtic are doing well in Europe, which is brilliant to see.

“I think we have a good level in the league at the minute. I understand Steven’s comments but I don’t particularly agree with them. Rangers and Celtic have a real obligation to make the Scottish league as strong as possible, as we all have. We have to live within our means to do that.

“Scottish football doesn’t need saved but we all have an obligation to make it even better.”