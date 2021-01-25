Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes tells players to build on ‘confidence‘ and ‘intent‘ shown against Motherwell when they meet St Johnstone

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists he is proud of his squad for their winning response to recent criticism.

Under pressure all week following a heavy 4-1 loss at Ross County, the Reds rallied to defeat Motherwell 2-0 and reclaim third spot in the Premiership.

McInnes praised the attacking intent of his side and also the defensive robustness and aggression from his back-line that secured a clean sheet.

The victory against 10-man ‘Well ended a recent slump where the Reds had taken just one point from the last possible nine.

With an away trip at St Johnstone on Wednesday evening, McInnes has challenged his side to deliver this level yet again in Perth.

He said: “I was so proud of them. They were terrific.

“As frustrated and disappointed as we were last week (at Ross County), it was the complete opposite this time.

“I thought we were good from the outset and that was important after the disappointment of last week.

“The important thing after a poor result is to respond in the right manner. There was real confidence and intent from my players against Motherwell.

“We go back to third in the table and are actually five points better off than we were at this stage last season. Now we move on to St Johnstone and hopefully we can build on this performance and certainly the result.”

Aberdeen’s disastrous defeat in Dingwall began with the loss of a goal after just 38 seconds due to defensive errors.

McInnes praised his back-line for keeping a clean sheet, with centre-halves Tommie Hoban and Andy Considine also both pitching in with goals.

McInnes said: “We had to make sure we were robust and aggressive enough in our defending as has been the standard this season.

“We were far more like ourselves defensively and that gives us the confidence to keep performing.

“The biggest drain on confidence is losing poor goals and that’s what happened at Dingwall, but we stuck to our task this time.”

Aberdeen welcomed back Ryan Hedges as the attacker missed the loss in Dingwall due to a one-game suspenion having received a straight red in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Pittodrie.

Hedges produced an impressive display, with Scott Wright, subject of a bid from Rangers to secure him on a pre-contract, also causing Motherwell problems.

McInnes said: “We missed Ryan last week in what was a very open game. Ordinarily we would prefer an open game against County and Hedges would have enjoyed last week.

“It was great to have him back.

“Ryan had his full repertoire, inside and out, plenty shots and was unfortunate not to get a goal.

“His contribution was terrific.”

Aberdeen peppered the Motherwell goal with 26 shots, eight of them on target.

McInnes was delighted the Reds made that count having suffered frustation in failing to capitalise on opportunities recently.

McInnes said: “We were much more threatening from the middle to front and getting the early goal settled us down as we have been here before. We were rampant in the first half against Dundee United (0-0, January 2), but didn’t take the numerous chances and the game became far harder after that.”

Motherwell were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Liam Polwarth was issued a straight red for foul and abusive language.

McInnes said: “The sending off made things more straightforward for the second half, but you still have to compete against that and do the right things.

“We used the width of the pitch very well in the second half.

“It was a good day’s work and the clean sheet is very important to us after last week.”