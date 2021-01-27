Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says Scott Wright was ’fully committed’ in stalemate at St Johnstone

He may have signed for rivals Rangers but Derek McInnes insists Scott Wright’s commitment to the Dons cause cannot be questioned.

Attacker Wright started in the 0-0 draw at St Johnstone just days after agreeing a pre-contract with the Ibrox club.

Wright, 23, will join Rangers on a three-year contract at the end of the season.

He could yet move to Ibrox before the transfer window closes on Monday, as Rangers are keen to sign him this month.

But McInnes is adamant the Dons will not let him leave unless it is a deal that suits the Pittodrie board.

The Dons manager said: “It is a fine balancing act for a manager and a club when a player goes and signs a pre-contract elsewhere.

“The first thing you look for is making sure he is still focused and committed.

“That was a fully-committed performance from Scott.

“No one can say anything other than that.

“He was full of running; Scott was bright and filled in running back.

“I get to see my players Monday to Friday in training and no one plays if they are not fully committed.

“That will continue to be the case.”

Rangers have until midnight on Monday to secure Wright before the window closes.

Aberdeen are due to pay the Gers £350,000 for Ross McCrorie in the summer, so that fee could come into play in any negotiations.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “The club have to try to get the best offer for any of our players at any given time.

“While Scott is our player, why should we weaken ourselves?

“It is a struggle to get anyone in now anyway in the last few days of the window so why should we struggle?

“Why should Aberdeen suffer if we don’t get an offer for any of our players that suits the club?

“The club will decide that.”

Funso Ojo heads out on loan

Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo is set to secure a loan deal until the end of the season with League One side Wigan Athletic.

Ojo started in the 2-0 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend.

McInnes said: “Funso is down south with a view of having a loan to the end of the season with a club in England.

“It’s up to the club and Funso to sort that out and get it concluded. Hopefully that can be the case.

“He was originally in the squad and we were happy to have him in the squad, but he was keen to get down the road and get that move sorted.”

Tommie Hoban expected to be ok for weekend clash

Defender Tommie Hoban was substituted early in the first half, having suffered a bad head gash in a collision with team-mate Ross McCrorie.

McInnes expects Hoban to be fit to face Livingston away on Saturday.

He said: “Tommie has a deep flesh wound above the eye.

“Unfortunately it is in an area where a lot of blood comes out and it can take a while to stitch.

“He was fine, but the doctor was relaying to me that it could take up to eight or nine minutes to get that stitched.

“I wasn’t prepared to take the chance.

“It was a nasty head knock, but thankfully he is going to be okay.

“Hopefully Tommie is okay today and will be available for the weekend.

“It wasn’t ideal him having to come off.”

© SNS Group

Striker Curtis Main was initially named on the team-sheet, but forced to pull out of the squad having felt an issue with his thigh.

McInnes said: “I thought we played well in the game and in the first half we were very good.

“I’ve managed here and the pitch can be difficult during the winter months, but both sets of players tried to get the ball down.

“We had pockets of good play, but we needed someone in the final third to show that bit of quality.

“Kennedy was very good in the first half and we had good support from Ryan Hedges and Scott Wright to Sam Cosgrove.

“The second half was more even and we cancelled each other out. Joe Lewis had a save at the end, but he really didn’t have

“It’s another clean sheet, but clearly we have work to do to find three points.

“The effort and workrate is good, but we need to try to take three points from these games instead of one.”