Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says ‘majority’ of fans will accept finishing third in Premiership and good Scottish Cup run

Under-fire Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he still believes the Dons can finish third in the Premiership and get through in the Scottish Cup.

The Red Army made their frustrations known at Pittodrie on Saturday as the Dons drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth round – the fifth game on the spin in which they have failed to score.

They now face a replay at Rugby Park next week, however, before that they have league games at Hamilton tomorrow and against Celtic on Sunday.

Of his team’s prospects for the rest of the campaign, McInnes thinks fans will be won over if they hit two key targets in the league and national trophy, saying:

💬 Derek – We are a team that is capable of going on a decent run and I believe the majority of the fans would see finishing third and a really good cup run as acceptable. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 10, 2020

McInnes also revealed summer signing Craig Bryson has returned to full training after ankle surgery.