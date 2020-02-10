Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says ‘majority’ of fans will accept finishing third in Premiership and good Scottish Cup run

by Ryan Cryle
10/02/2020, 1:26 pm
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes looks dejected at full-time during the Scottish Cup fifth round tie.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes looks dejected at full-time during the Scottish Cup fifth round tie.
Send us a story

Under-fire Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he still believes the Dons can finish third in the Premiership and get through in the Scottish Cup.

The Red Army made their frustrations known at Pittodrie on Saturday as the Dons drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth round – the fifth game on the spin in which they have failed to score.

They now face a replay at Rugby Park next week, however, before that they have league games at Hamilton tomorrow and against Celtic on Sunday.

Of his team’s prospects for the rest of the campaign, McInnes thinks fans will be won over if they hit two key targets in the league and national trophy, saying:

McInnes also revealed summer signing Craig Bryson has returned to full training after ankle surgery.

Breaking