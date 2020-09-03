Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he’s ‘in process’ of arranging loan moves for players

Derek McInnes says some younger members of his Aberdeen squad will be sent on loan.

But the Dons boss says he doesn’t plan on losing any of his established stars.

With key men like Sam Cosgrove, Scott McKenna and Lewis Ferguson, pictured, tied down to long term contracts, the Reds are under no pressure to sell, even if substantial bids are received for some of their key assets.

Striker Cosgrove – who is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury – was the subject of a bid of around £2 million from French Ligue 2 side Guingamp in July.

Aberdeen accepted that offer but the Englishman rejected the chance to go to France.

McInnes is prepared for more bids to be made for his players before the transfer window closes on October 5.

He is relaxed about the prospect as the Dons prepare to loan out some of the young players in their squad to gain first-team experience.

McInnes said: “We’re in the process just now of putting a few of the younger ones out and you will see a few going out in the next few weeks.

“Before the window closes there will be some tweaking of the squad.

Do Aberdeen now have better squad depth than any Premiership team apart from Celtic? We discussed this and more on our Northern Goal podcast this week:

“But, in terms of selling players, we don‘t want to lose we are under no pressure and -unless our valuation is met – we’ve got our best players under contract for the foreseeable future.

“There will be clubs who think they can take advantage, but we’re robust enough to withstand that.

“I expect us over the next couple of windows to have to deal with offers for key players.

“I’d love to be able to run with this squad for the season, but we’re always open to these offers coming in during a window. When a window closes you take a sigh of relief and get on with the job.”