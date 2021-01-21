Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he will retain three-man defence, despite disarray in Dingwall

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will retain faith with a back three despite shipping four goals to struggling Ross County.

This season McInnes has favoured a back-line of three-centre halves – primarily Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor and Scotland international Andy Considine.

The trio were again at the back as McInnes went with a 3-4-1-2 formation in Dingwall against a Ross County side bottom of the Premiership prior to kick-off.

Within 38 seconds, the Reds were a goal down and County doubled their advantage on 20 minutes.

The back three has done very well and one bad afternoon is not going to alter my view of that." Derek McInnes

After conceding the second, McInnes reverted to a back four and the Reds looked more solid defensively before being hit by two late goals as they pushed to salvage something from the game.

With the Dons set to host Motherwell on Saturday, McInnes is happy to stick with a defensive three.

McInnes said: “The back three has done very well and one bad afternoon is not going to alter my view of that.

“We don’t feel as if the 4-1 scoreline reflected on the game, but we have to take it on the chin.

“We’re annoyed with ourselves and we know our defending was poor and we didn’t take our chances.

“We have to be better defensively for starters, but I know we are far better than we showed at the weekend.

“We’ve coped with the loss of Scott McKenna (£3 million club record transfer to Nottingham Forrest) well and with the injuries we’ve suffered in that area.

“What we have to do now is dust ourselves down, get back on the horse and go again, starting with Motherwell on Saturday.”

Centre-half Taylor faces a battle to be fit to face the Steelmen, having suffered a back spasm in Dingwall that forced him off after 30 minutes.

Taylor’s injury is not as serious as initially feared and McInnes is hopeful the defender can be available for the weekend.

Aberdeen have conceded 24 goals in the Premiership this season.

From our point of view days like Saturday are part of the game. As much as we don't want to see it, results like the one we suffered happen. "Over the years, we've had some bad results and what is important is to keep the focus and deal with it." Derek McInnes

Only league leaders Rangers and second-placed Celtic boast better defensive records.

McInnes said: “We’ve taken a lot of plaudits for how well we’ve done defensively, but Saturday was poor from us and when you find yourself 2-0 down it instantly puts more focus on your attacking play.

“It was an awful start and I felt we were chasing the game from the first minute to the last.

“We handed Ross County the initiative early on by conceding twice and defensively we were nowhere near as strong as we have been this season.

“Losing 2-1 would have felt bad enough, given it was not the result we wanted, but the last five minutes summed up a horrible day for us.

“From our point of view, days like Saturday are part of the game.

“As much as we don’t want to see it results like the one we suffered happen.

“Over the years, we’ve had some bad results and what is important is to keep the focus and deal with it.”

In the midst of a mini slump in form, the Dons have secured just one point from a possible nine, losing 2-1 to Rangers and drawing 0-0 with Dundee United since the turn of the year.

The cumulative effect of those dropped points allowed Hibs wrestle third spot from the Dons at the weekend.

Aberdeen have an immediate opportunity to reclaim third as the Easter Road club are inactive in the Premiership at the weekend due to League Cup semi-final duty.

Standing in the way of Aberdeen and third are Motherwell.

Although the Steelmen are second bottom of the Premiership, they ended runaway league leaders Rangers’ 15-game winning streak at the weekend by holding them to a 1-1 draw.

McInnes accepts his back three must improve when up against the ‘Well attack.

On their previous visit to Pittodrie in September, Motherwell triumphed 3-0.

McInnes said: “Motherwell were well in the game against Rangers .

“They got their noses in front and were happy to give up possession in the wide areas.

“They let Rangers put in a lot of balls from the wide areas, but Bevis Mugabi and Declan Gallagher dealt with everything

“They conceded a goal late in the game which was marginal, but they played well and they look comfortable in the system they’ve played in the last two matches.

“Given where they are in the league, I’d suggest the emphasis is on being hard to beat and they look that way at the minute.

“They haven’t given much away and their front three are a threat.”