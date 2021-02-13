Show Links
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he will keep trying to ‘change the narrative and change the direction of the season’ after St Mirren stalemate

by Ryan Cryle
13/02/2021, 6:08 pm

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits this is the toughest spell of his tenure, but insists he is shutting out speculation on his future.

The Dons drew 0-0 with St Mirren at a windy Pittodrie this afternoon – the fifth consecutive game where they have failed to score.

As a result, they are now four points behind third-placed Hibs and have now played the same number of Premiership matches as their Edinburgh rivals.

