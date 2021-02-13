Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he will keep trying to ‘change the narrative and change the direction of the season’ after St Mirren stalemate

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits this is the toughest spell of his tenure, but insists he is shutting out speculation on his future.
The Dons drew 0-0 with St Mirren at a windy Pittodrie this afternoon – the fifth consecutive game where they have failed to score.
As a result, they are now four points behind third-placed Hibs and have now played the same number of Premiership matches as their Edinburgh rivals.
