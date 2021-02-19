Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he has to ‘keep reminding’ downcast players ‘they are a good side’

Dons boss Derek McInnes has urged his struggling players to find their self-belief.

The Dons are in the midst of the worst scoring drought in the club’s 118-year history.

A 1-0 loss to Celtic meant McInnes’ Reds are the first to go six games without scoring.

A crisis in form has also yielded just one win from 10 as the Dons lose valuable ground in the race for third.

However, McInnes is defiant in his belief he has built a “good side” and saw proof of that at Parkhead.

Now he wants his players to believe in themselves to finish the season strongly.

He said: “We have to keep reminding them they are a good side.

“The run we are on does not make good reading and we cannot hide behind it being a poor record we are responsible for.

“It was another game played without scoring and without getting any points.

© SNS Group

“However, at the same time I have to look at it coldly in light of the performance at Celtic.

“It was a very good performance.

“We looked a good side at Parkhead and nobody will tell me any different.

“Celtic didn’t enjoy the second half and I thought we were terrific.

“Obviously we are still searching for that goal, but if we keep doing what we are doing we will not be far away.

“I was extremely encouraged by the personality of the team and the collective spirit of the team.

“There is still plenty to play for and we will keep working towards finishing the season strongly.

“There was a real spirit about them and if they keep giving us that, we will be okay.

“A similar performance like that against Kilmarnock will get us three points.”

A long-range David Turnbull strike in the first half condemned the Reds to defeat.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibernian by four points, although the Easter Road club now have a game in hand as they were not in action on Wednesday.

McInnes said: “We deserved something from the game.

“The performance deserved a positive result.

“For all the possession Celtic had, we had the better chances in the game.

“Celtic were the better team in the first half in terms of possession as we settled into the game.

“However, hands down we were the better team in the second half.

“We knocked Celtic out of their stride, got after them and showed good urgency.

“We played 10 to 15 yards forward than we did in the first half with the intent we asked of them.

“In the second half that was far more evident.”

Back to the back three

McInnes went with a back three of Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor and Andy Considine, having utilised four at the back in the 0-0 draw against St Mirren.

The defence successfully prevented in-form Odsonne Edouard maintaining his prolific scoring run.

McInnes said: “The back three were terrific.

“Ash Taylor came back into the team and was very big for us in there.

“He got his head and body on to things. Taylor, Hoban and Considine defended and used the ball well.”

McInnes also praised the young midfield trio of Ross McCrorie, 22, Dean Campbell, 19, and Lewis Ferguson, 21, for their contributions at Parkhead.

He said: “We had a very young midfield with Ferguson, McCrorie and Campbell, but the three of them were excellent.

“The drive from them was terrific and the willingness to get forward.”