Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says club’s transfer strategy is ‘spend thousands to make millions’

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes aims to spend thousands on the hottest rising talent to make millions.

Chairman Dave Cormack will meet with McInnes this week to devise a plan for the upcoming winter transfer window and next summer.

Sourcing the best young talent to eventually sell on at a huge profit will be the club’s philosophy.

However, McInnes confirmed he will also continue to scan the overseas market for potential transfers.

That is despite £800,000 signing Ronald Hernandez being expected to move on next month, having failed to make an impact since signing in January from Norwegian side Stabaek.

McInnes said: “Spending thousands to make millions is what we’ve always tried to achieve.

“Getting good young players from other Scottish clubs, as well as producing our own players, is very high in our recruitment.

“Buying Scottish talent has always been beneficial to us.

“That would always be my preferred choice.

“We’ve benefitted from that all the way back to Sir Alex Ferguson’s era in the Eighties.”

That model of sourcing young talent is paying off as striker Sam Cosgrove was signed for just £20,000 from Carlisle United in January 2018.

This summer Aberdeen accepted a bid of £2.7m for Cosgrove who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2022.

However, the striker rejected the transfer as the move was not right for him.

Premier League Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Cosgrove and New York Red Bulls expressed an interest during the January window.

McInnes also secured midfielder Lewis Ferguson on a pre-contract in 2018 with the Dons eventually having to pay Hamilton around £250,000 in training compensation.

Ferguson had just 13 starts for Hamilton before moving to Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old has started every game he has been available for Aberdeen and was named SFWA Youth Player of the Year for 2019-20.

Ferguson signed a contract extension until summer 2024 and is one of the hottest young talents in Scottish football.

It would take a multi-million bid to lure Ferguson away from Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen youth system also yielded a club record transfer fee in September when Scotland international Scott McKenna was sold to Nottingham Forest in a £3m deal with a further £2m of achievable add-ons.

Earlier this season, McInnes secured Scotland U21 captain Ross McCrorie on a season-long loan from Rangers.

However, McCrorie will sign a three-year permanent deal with Aberdeen next summer in a £350,000 transfer.

The Dons also signed teenage midfielder Mark Gallagher from Ross County in January.

Who could join Dons’ roster of young Scottish talent?

McInnes will bid to secure Ross County striker Ross Stewart on a pre-contract when the January transfer window opens.

Stewart, 24, is out of contract with the Staggies from January 1 and will be free to talk to other clubs from January 1.

However, Aberdeen face competition from Dundee United in the pre-contract fight to land Stewart.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has Stewart high on his wanted list.

The Tannadice side attempted to thrash out a deal with County in the summer window, but were unable to meet Staggies’ asking price.

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell, 22, is also on McInnes’ wanted list, but would cost around £300,000 in training compensation in the summer.

McInnes said: “It is about getting players at the right time such as Ferguson.

“There is an element of risk with that with somebody so young.

“There are others you are a wee bit more sure, the (Graeme) Shinnies, the (Kenny) McLeans and the likes, we can see with a bit more certainty what we’re getting.”

Aberdeen utilised an extended scouting network in January to land Venezuelan international Hernandez on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Hernandez has been capped 17 times for his country and starred in the Copa America last summer.

However, the 23-year-old has made just three starts since his arrival from Stabaek and McInnes recently confirmed Hernandez could be sold on in January.

If Hernandez does exit next month the club are confident the £800,000 fee will be recouped.

We were hoping that Ronny would be a success, but it hasn’t put us off looking to do similar sort of deals for players out with the UK.” Derek McInnes

McInnes recently said there were mitigating factors for Hernandez’ not making the expected impact.

He has been separated from his wife and daughter since arriving in Aberdeen as they are stranded in Venezuela due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McInnes also switched to a system of three at the back with wing-backs, which does not suit Hernandez.

The Dons boss insists the club will continue to scour other European leagues for talent.

He said: “We’ve had some criticism over the years, maybe that we’ve looked too much at the UK for recruitment.

“What we have done is significantly invest in recruitment, by looking at other leagues across Europe.

“We were hoping that Ronny would be a success, but it hasn’t put us off looking to do similar sort of deals for players out with the UK.”