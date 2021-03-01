Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says battle with Hibs for third is still ‘alive’ and post-split ‘is where it always sorts itself out’

Aberdeen players all retain the belief that they can triumph in the race to finish third, insists manager Derek McInnes.

With only seven games of the Premiership campaign remaining, the Dons trail third-placed Hibs by four points, with the Easter Road side also holding a game in hand.

Aberdeen have still to face Hibs at Pittodrie in the post-split Premiership fixtures, which have yet to be published.

McInnes insists the fight for third and potential entry to the Europa League play-off round remains very much alive.

He said: “Nobody in our dressing-room thinks third place is beyond us.

“It is still very much alive for us to finish third.”

The disappointment of a second successive 1-0 defeat at Parkhead in 10 days was both tempered and exacerbated by confirmation that Hibs had lost 2-0 at home to Motherwell.

McInnes insists the Dons would still have been in the hunt for third even if Hibs had won to open up a seven-point advantage.

He said: “It was on, regardless of results.

“Post-split games is where it always sorts itself out.”

Aberdeen hit the woodwork at Parkhead from an Ash Taylor header and also had an effort from Taylor cleared off the line.

Centre-half Taylor, particularly potent at meeting deliveries from Niall McGinn, was also denied when his close-range header was saved by Hoops keeper Scott Bain.

McInnes insists his team deserved at least a point.

He said: “I’m disappointed, because I thought the performance like the other night (1-0 loss to Celtic, Wednesday February 17) was deserving of something from the game.

“The last six games at Celtic Park we have lost 1-0 three times, drew 0-0, lost 2-1 and won 1-0 in very tight matches.

“We wanted to be the team that came out on the other side of a tight match this time and we had enough chances to make that happen – but we didn’t.”

Aberdeen began strongly and had Celtic rattled with Taylor’s header hitting the woodwork after only five minutes.

© SNS Group

From the recycled play at that move Taylor had another free header, but it was straight at Bain.

Despite that bright start, Aberdeen fell behind in the eighth minute when a shot from Odsonne Edouard deflected off Tommie Hoban to take it beyond keeper Joe Lewis.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “I thought we started the game really well and had a couple of good chances.

“Ash Taylor should do better with the second one as there is still a lot of the goal to hit.

“He did well with the one where he hit the bar.

“I thought we were all right early in the game.

“For us to play at 90 minutes at that intensity, man for man, can be difficult. I thought Celtic got a bit fortunate with the goal from Edouard with a deflection.

“We lost a wee bit of confidence for 15 minutes after that and we never got the same press on as we did have initially. Welsh and Brown had most of the touches in the Celtic team rather than Edouard, Klimala and Christie.

© SNS Group

“And I actually don’t think Joe Lewis has had anything to do other than pick the ball out of the net in the first half.”

For all their positive play and deliveries into the box, the Dons could not make it count by delivering a goal.

McInnes said: “We kept the ball better in the second half.

“I’m really pleased with the performance, but frustrated and annoyed we didn’t get something from it.

“Celtic were pinned back in the second half and struggling to deal with the amount of balls we put into the box. However, we have to take responsibility for getting the ball over the line.”