Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reveals Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson could be back at Pittodrie by early November

Dons boss Derek McInnes hopes to further boost his attack with the return of Ryan Edmondson from Leeds United sooner than initially anticipated.

Teen striker Edomondson suffered an ankle injury in training just days after his Dons debut in the 1-0 loss to Rangers in the opening game of the season.

There there were initial concerns the 19-year-old, on loan from the Premier League outfit until January, could be out for four months.

However, following a further scan, McInnes hopes to have the 19-year-old back at Pittodrie by early November.

McInnes insists Edmondson reassured him he is a “quick healer” and is keen to return to the Dons.

Following the injury to the Leeds teen, McInnes was given the go-ahead for another emergency loan to alleviate a striker crisis.

Marley Watkins was secured from Bristol City until January and made an impressive debut in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston.

With Curtis Main also returning to action against Livi, McInnes’ striker crisis has eased in time for Thursday’s Euro clash with NSI Runavik.

McInnes said: “We have talked with Ryan and Leeds.

“We got Ryan scanned up here and they did a further scan for a second assessment.

“While it is a significant injury, we are still hopeful that it will maybe not be quite as long as the four months.

“It will probably be nearer the three months, which is still significant.

“Ryan is optimistic and said he has always been a quick healer.

“He is keen to get back up here as soon as he can, which is really refreshing.

“We look forward to getting him back.”

McInnes is beginning to emerge from a striker crisis that left him with no recognised centre-forward for the recent 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Edmondson, last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main were all injured for the trip to Perth with Bruce Anderson unavailable.

Cosgrove is ruled out for up to four months with a knee injury.

However, McInnes will now have the option of three strikers for Thursday’s Europa League first qualifying round clash with NSI Runavik after the signing of Marley and the return of Main and Anderson into contention.

Sidelined since knee surgery in June, Main returned to action in the defeat of Livingston when coming off the bench in the second half. Anderson was also named on the bench.

McInnes said: “Curtis did a bit of training on Saturday and thought he had 15 or 20 minutes in him.

“He is coming from a long way back. Curtis will need to knuckle down with a good few days training ahead of Thursday’s game.

“Hopefully that is Curtis on his way now. If we needed that goal at the end Bruce is someone that can play up there alongside another striker.

“It is great to have them both back. Having options there rather than having to make do with what we had is clearly better for us.

“We are going to need everybody and it is two big efforts for these games ahead of the international break.”

It was in reaction to the recent striker crisis that McInnes was given the green light by the Pittodrie board to secure Welsh international Watkins on loan.

McInnes said: “Marley had a very good debut against Livingston and you see what we are going to get from him.

“The reason we signed Marley and tried so hard to get him is I think he will be brilliant with our strikers Curtis, Sam and Ryan when he comes back.

“It was about making sure we had something different up there as Marley is a lovely mover who looks after the ball and gets into good areas. He secures possession well and was a menace to Livingston.

“Marley only had 45 minutes of a pre-season game and is working towards where he wants to get to and indications are he is giving us exactly what we wanted from him. He didn’t get his goals but certainly carried a threat.”