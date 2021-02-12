Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reveals defender Greg Leigh suffered a ‘4cm’ hamstring tear that will rule him out for the season

Aberdeen defender Greg Leigh suffered a 4cm tear to his hamstring that will rule him out for the season, confirmed manager Derek McInnes.
Leigh suffered the injury early on in the 2-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road at the weekend.
The full-back, contracted until the end of the campaign, only recently returned after seven weeks out with a hamstring injury.
McInnes confirmed Leigh’s season looks to be over.
McInnes said: “Greg is probably worse than he was previously.
“It is not good.
“He has a 4cm tear right off the bone from the tendon.
“I don’t think we will see him again this season.”
Leigh’s injury is the latest blow for struggling Aberdeen as Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges is today set to undergo surgery in Manchester on a pectoral injury that is set to rule him out for the rest of the campaign.
Hedges suffered the injury in the first half of the 2-0 loss to Livingston.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe