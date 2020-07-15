Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reveals chain of events which led to Sam Cosgrove’s rejection of Guingamp, admitting his ‘delight’ striker chose to stay

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is delighted leading scorer Sam Cosgrove rejected a £2 million move to France.

The Dons accepted the £2m bid from French second tier outfit Guingamp but the striker knocked back what would have been an Aberdeen record transfer.

Although McInnes accepts supporters do not want to see their top scorer exit he believes every player has a price.

Guingamp met that price.

However, Cosgrove, contracted to the Dons until summer 2022, turned his back on the chance to play in Ligue 2.

Aberdeen are facing projected losses of £10m due to the coronavirus pandemic and are haemorrhaging £1m a month.

However, there was to be no multi-million cash in on a player who cost only £20,000 from lower-league Carlisle United in January 2018 and McInnes said rejecting the move was Cosgrove’s “right”.

Having netted 23 goals last season and 21 the campaign before, Cosgrove is on the radar of English clubs including Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

The 23-year-old was also the subject of an approach from American MLS side New York Red Bulls in the last window.

McInnes accepts Cosgrove will eventually move on and wants to make the most of his time at Pittodrie.

He said: “We want to hold onto our best players for as long as possible.

“However, every player has a price and the price was met.

“Sam decided he wanted to stay with us for now and I am delighted he saw it that way.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see their top goalscorer leave the building, supporters alike

“We continue to work with Sam and look for those improvements in him.”

Guingamp finished eighth in the French second tier which was curtailed by Covid-19 and the previous season lost in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue.

McInnes said: “We got wind of it the previous weekend on the Friday when Steven Gunn (director of football operations) phoned to let me know.

“We talked it through with the chairman and no bid was really encouraged at that stage.

“We didn’t think the clubs would agree a fee.

“Obviously that changed and a strong offer came in for Sam.

“When the clubs agreed a fee, it was over to Sam to decide what he wanted to do.

“It was maybe a bit of a shock to some that he wanted to stay, but he obviously has a career path for himself.

“Sam didn’t see going to France as the right step for him.

“For his own reasons he decided to stay with us as is his right.”

Guingamp’s offer would have set a new Aberdeen club record for a sale, beating the £1.75m then English top flight Coventry City paid for Eoin Jess in 1996.

Guingamp’s offer came in just days before the French transfer window shut last Wednesday.

McInnes said: “It moved pretty quick in terms of Sam having a decision to make.

“Maybe that played a part in his decision, I don’t know.

“He maybe didn’t think the clubs would agree a fee, but it was a strong offer. Sam wants to continue to stay here with us for now.

“But you never know, there might be in time a club that comes in and Sam does fancy it.

“While he is here we will enjoy Sam.”