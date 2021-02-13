Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes retains full trust in his squad to save the season

Boss Derek McInnes insists he retains full trust in his squad to haul Aberdeen out of their crash in form.

It is a slump that sparked speculation McInnes was set to be axed following the 2-0 loss at Hibs.

Chairman Dave Cormack subsequently publicly backed the under-fire manager.

McInnes claims he is “anaesthetised” to pressure, but had to protect his players from “unfair” heat.

Despite a run of just two wins in 1,0 McInnes has complete belief his squad can save the season and secure third spot.

The bid to revitalise the season received a boost with striker Florian Kamberi’s work permit being cleared for him to face St Mirren today.

McInnes said: “It is a test for everyone.

“But I think you have to try and stick with what you know and have trust in people you work with.

“You have to trust in people you are working for, and try and navigate a way through it.

“It has not always been plain sailing in my time here.

“We have the benefit of knowing we can get through tough situations.”

© Shutterstock Feed

Rumours began to run rife the axe was set to fall on McInnes’ time at the club following the damaging loss to Hibs at Easter Road.

There was huge pressure going onto the players on Saturday (against Hibs), which was unfair on them. “My job is to try and protect the players and also to work to improve results. I am just concerned that my team make a better fist of it and try and be more relaxed and get on with the job in hand, which is winning games. “That’s my concern and my staff’s concern.” Derek McInnes

That defeat, the fourth game the Reds had failed to score, left McInnes’ side trailing Hibs by five points in the race to finish third.

In a statement released on Monday night, US-based Cormack said the board was “fully behind” McInnes.

© Shutterstock Feed

With 14 years in management, McInnes can handle the heat, but insists the pressure placed upon his squad is unfair.

He said: “You get anaesthetised to it as a manager.

“I am actually alright with it.

“You just deal with what it is front of you.

“However, there was huge pressure going onto the players on Saturday (against Hibs), which was unfair on them.

“My job is to try and protect the players and also to work to improve results.

“We had a couple of tough weeks in the last wee while, but I have said this before, you cannot always expect it to run smoothly.

“I am just concerned that my team make a better fist of it and try and be more relaxed and get on with the job in hand, which is winning games.

“That’s my concern and my staff’s concern.”

Aberdeen are in the midst of a crisis in form that has yielded just 10 points from a possible 30.

© SNS Group

Their bid to end a four-match scoring drought was bolstered with Kamberi’s work permit being processed on the eve of today’s game.

St Gallen striker Kamberi, signed on loan until the end of the season, missed the losses to Hibs and Livingston as his paperwork was not processed in time.

Kamberi had been stranded in Switzerland, but jetted into the Granite City on Wednesday.

He had been unable to train with the Reds until yesterday when his work visa was finalised.

For me, it is all you do Monday to Friday – make the players feel important and feel good about themselves, tactically, technically and physically. “Make sure they are in a good place and concentrating on what is important. “That is all I am concentrating on – trying to win games.” Derek McInnes

With no goals scored in 373 minutes, just as much pressure will be on the Dons to win today, regardless of the chairman’s backing.

How does McInnes protect the players from that pressure?

© Shutterstock Feed

He said: “Remind them they are good players, concentrate on their work Monday to Friday.

“The best part of the week for me is always 3pm on Saturday and it must always be that for the players.

“They must always go onto the park looking forward to the game and be ready to go and get three points and get moving again.

“For me, it is all you do Monday to Friday – make the players feel important and feel good about themselves, tactically, technically and physically.

“Make sure they are in a good place and concentrating on what is important.

“That is all I am concentrating on – trying to win games.”

Aberdeen will today face a St Mirren side currently sitting sixth in the Premiership table.

Although the Buddies lost 4-0 to Celtic during the midweek, the Dons boss is anticipating a tough challenge.

He said: “We are up against a St Mirren team in good form and bursting to be a top six team.

“They lost three goals in four minutes, but they were in the game and competitive.

“St Mirren have accumulated a very good squad and look like a team that can finish in the top six.

“They’ve had some really good performances and, despite the score line on Wednesday, you could see what they were trying to do and there is good energy in the team.”