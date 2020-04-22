Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reflects on his seven years at the Pittodrie helm

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits he has faced many challenges in his seven years at the helm.

Squad reconstruction, cup final defeat heartache, the imbalance of finances when going against Glasgow two Celtic and Rangers.

However, everything pales into insignificance when faced with leading the club through, and out of, the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing football shutdown.

Today marks the seventh anniversary of McInnes’ first game as Aberdeen manager, a 0-0 draw with Hibs at Easter Road in the first post-split match of the 2012-13 season.

Aberdeen were mired in the Premiership bottom six when he took over the management position from Craig Brown.

McInnes is the second-longest serving manager among Scotland’s 42 senior clubs, behind only Peterhead’s Jim McInally.

Premiership rivals Rangers, his former club as a player, and Sunderland both attempted to lure him away from Pittodrie in 2017, but McInnes opted to stay.

He admits there had been challenges with the 2019-20 season long before the Covid-19 outbreak forced the complete and indefinite shutdown of Scottish football on all levels on March 13.

However, McInnes was confident Aberdeen were beginning to find form with a Scottish Cup semi-final slot secured and the side only one point off third spot.

McInnes, 48, said: “Seven years – managers don’t always get the benefit of being at a club for that length of time.

“I have loved being here during that seven years.

“For the majority of that time it has been good, although there have been challenges.

“You never expect it all to go your own way as a manager.

“Especially at a club like Aberdeen where the demands and pressures are there.

“This season has been a challenge more than any of the others.

“There has been a frustration from myself as well.

“We are constantly trying to maintain the standards that have been set and it is a challenge.”

McInnes delivered the League Cup in 2014 and led Aberdeen to three further cup finals.

European qualification was secured in six successive campaigns with the bid for a seventh alive when football shut down.

Today McInnes should be preparing his squad for a post-split fixture in the hunt for qualification for the Europa League pre-qualifiers next season.

Instead the Dons are in lockdown, unable to train together with no clarity on when, or if, the 2019-20 Premiership season will be completed.

A recent resolution from the SPFL to Scottish clubs to end the three lower leagues now was voted through.

The future of the Premiership remains up in the air, although it is expected there will be more clarity for Europe’s top flights following this week’s UEFA executive committee meeting.

Ideally McInnes wants the opportunity to finish his seventh full season as Aberdeen manager, and finish it successfully.

He said: “Other clubs would look at what we have had over the last seven years, at that consistency which indicates the whole club is working well. It is not just about having good players. It suggests the whole club is working in unison and the right manner.

“We trust how we work as a club and we trust the players.

“Over the last seven years we have clearly been a competitive club and we aim to continue that to achieve as much as we can.”

McInnes is now Aberdeen’s fifth-longest serving manager behind Dave Halliday (22 years, 1937-55), Jimmy Phillip (21 years, 1903-24), Paddy Travers (13 years, 1924-37) and Sir Alex Ferguson (eight years, 1978-86).

McInnes said: “There has been a real consistency in our work over the seven-year period.

“That consistency is clearly there even though we’ve had a few different squads and different players coming through the door during that time.”