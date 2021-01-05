Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes ready to play a waiting game for new signings in the January transfer window

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits he may have to be patient in the bid to land signings this month.

McInnes confirmed he has a “plan in place” to strengthen his squad for the second half of the campaign.

However, he could face a sweat until the end of the January transfer window before landing targets.

McInnes recently confirmed he wants to secure an attacking game-changer this month.

However, players will have to first exit Pittodrie first to open up space, and funds, for any new additions.

McInnes said: “We have a plan in place of what we would like to do.

“It is called the January window, but a lot of the time nothing really happens until the last few days.

“I know where I would like to freshen up.

“I would like to bring in one or two that could give us that bit more threat in the forward areas.

“However, we are restricted in what we can do.

“For us to really be able to do anything we need one or two players to move out to try something else and get regular football.

“At the minute we stay as we are until that situation changes.”

One player set to exit Pittodrie is Venezuelan international full-back Ronald Hernandez.

The 23-year-old is back in Venezuela after the Dons gave special dispensation for him to return to his family over the festive season.

Hernandez’s wife and young daughter have been stranded in Venezuela all year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Signed for £800,000 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Norwegian side Stabaek in January last year, Hernandez made just three starts for the Dons.

MLS side Atlanta United, who entered into a strategic partnership with Aberdeen in November 2019, are understood to be set to sign Hernandez on a four-year deal.

McInnes was keen to extend the loan spell of Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Bristol boss Dean Holden confirmed Watkins, out of contract in the summer, will not return to fitness until next month – after the transfer window closes.

Holden said Watkins will remain at Ashton Gate to complete his rehabilitation.

However, Watkins was surplus to requirements in the first half of the season at Bristol and, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the 30-year-old remains an option for the Dons.

McInnes is also keen on securing Ross County striker Ross Stewart on a pre-contract agreement for next season.

Ross County view Stewart as pivotal to their bid to stay in the Premiership and would be reluctant to part with him this month.

McInnes also recently refused to rule out a return to Pittodrie for winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who is now a free agent.

MLS side New York City recently opted not to renew Mackay-Steven’s contract.

McInnes said: “As ever in January you want to maybe bring one player in that can improve the starting 11 and maybe another that can come in and really bolster the squad.

“If you can get two to come in and do that then you would be happy with that.

“I have been a manager a long time and it is always traditionally difficult to get exactly what you want in January.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have recalled striker Bruce Anderson and midfielder Miko Virtanen from their loan spells in the Scottish Championship.

McInnes confirmed the clause for both to return in the January transfer window from scheduled season-long loans has been activated.

Anderson, 22, had been on loan at Ayr United and netted two goals in 10 appearances, seven starts and three off the bench.

Striker Anderson led the line in the first game of the season for Aberdeen due to a centre-forward injury crisis with both Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main sidelined.

Aberdeen lost that game, against Rangers, 1-0.

Finnish U21 international Virtanen, 21, made 12 appearances for Arbroath in the first half of this season, with 11 starts.

Both rejoin the Aberdeen squad this week.

McInnes said: “We have spoken to the clubs and Anderson and Virtanen will both come back into things.

“They were allowed to play for their clubs on Saturday and then will come back in with us this week.”