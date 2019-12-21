Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reacts to Sam Cosgrove’s red card at Celtic

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has defended striker Sam Cosgrove after his sending off at Celtic, saying the officials “have to be better”.

The Dons lost 2-1 after Cosgrove had cancelled out Christopher Jullien’s opener, with Odsonne Edouard getting the winner.

Cosgrove was dismissed in the second period after Edouard’s goal for a tackle on Kristoffer Ajer deep in the Hoops’ half.

McInnes thinks Ajer was “cute” in his reaction the challenge, telling Sportsound: “Of course it’s not a red. He’s won the ball.

“Big Ajer’s winking at Sam thinking he’s done him over by being too cute for him

“The referee and the officials have to be better than that.

“Yes, does he need to go in at that speed? You’d maybe question that.

“And if he doesn’t win the ball cleanly maybe there’s a case for a red card, but he’s won the ball.

“It’s actually a great tackle.”

McInnes added the Dons would “100%” appeal the decision.